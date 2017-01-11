St. Louis improv artists wing their way through this Cut & Paste episode

We’ve all had that dream. You know, the one where you’re naked on stage and the audience is laughing.

For an improv performer, that’s no nightmare; that’s life. OK, they're wearing clothes but they're emotionally naked, working without a script, responding off the cuff to random cues from the audience and their co-performers.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Kevin McKernan, Melanie Penn and Becca Brooks — members of St. Louis’ Improv Shop — about what it’s like to be in the spotlight and the hot seat.

Listen to Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler’s conversation with improv professionals, who acquiesce to putting on a quick show (twice!) during the podcast.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

Becca Brooks on being thrown an unfamiliar word: “If there’s something we don’t know, we’re not going to let the audience know; so we just say, ‘OK.’”

Melanie Penn on the importance of trust and vulnerability: "Improv, when you boil it down, is the art of being human."

Kevin McKernan on sports analogies: "What we like about sports, and improv, is that we don't know what is going to happen."

