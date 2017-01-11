Related Program: 
St. Louis improv artists wing their way through this Cut & Paste episode

By 54 minutes ago
  • Members of St. Louis' Improv Shop -- Tyler Crandall, Andrew Langerak, Erinne Haberl, Daniel Westheimer, Asia Thomas, Sue Koppel -- perform on stage in this file photo.
    Members of St. Louis' Improv Shop, from left to right: Tyler Crandall, Andrew Langerak, Erinne Haberl, Daniel Westheimer, Asia Thomas and Sue Koppel, perform on stage. File photo.
    Provided | Improv Shop

We’ve all had that dream. You know, the one where you’re naked on stage and the audience is laughing.

For an improv performer, that’s no nightmare; that’s life. OK, they're wearing clothes but they're emotionally naked, working without a script, responding off the cuff to random cues from the audience and their co-performers.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Kevin McKernan, Melanie Penn and Becca Brooks — members of St. Louis’ Improv Shop —  about what it’s like to be in the spotlight and the hot seat.

Becca Brooks, Kevin McKernan and Melanie Penn of the Improv Shop pose for a photo.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo| St. Louis Public Radio

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

  • Becca Brooks on being thrown an unfamiliar word: “If there’s something we don’t know, we’re not going to let the audience know; so we just say, ‘OK.’”
  • Melanie Penn on the importance of trust and vulnerability: "Improv, when you boil it down, is the art of being human."
  • Kevin McKernan on sports analogies: "What we like about sports, and improv, is that we don't know what is going to happen."

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also view all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

