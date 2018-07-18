 St. Louis Jesuit Daniel Lord to see screen time during Filmmakers Showcase | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis Jesuit Daniel Lord to see screen time during Filmmakers Showcase

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Werner joined host Don Marsh to discuss the life of Daniel Lord.
    Stephen Werner joined host Don Marsh to discuss the life of Daniel Lord.
    Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Daniel Lord was a prominent American Catholic figure in the 20th century. He attended St. Stanislaus Seminary in Florissant before being ordained in 1923. A priest, writer, editor and speaker, Lord shared his message of faith through a variety of media. He even had his hand in movie and theater production, co-writing the controversial Motion Picture Production Code that studios adhered to from 1930 to 1968.

“He had huge influence on millions and millions of people, but they were ordinary people and he had influence in ordinary ways, so there’s not much of a record of that,” Stephen Werner said on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Host Don Marsh spoke with Werner, a St. Louis filmmaker, about his documentary “Daniel Lord, S.J.: The Restless Flame – Thinking Big in a Parochial World.” The 41-minute film is scheduled to screen this weekend during the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

“I was doing research on other Jesuits and people would say, ‘Daniel Lord – somebody oughta do something on Daniel Lord,’ and it just stuck in my mind,” said Werner, who has been studying the priest for about 20 years.

Listen to the full conversation about Lord’s history and work:

Related Event
What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase presents "Daniel Lord, S.J.: The Restless Flame — Thinking Big in a Parochial World"
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018
Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University (1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63130)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Stephen Werner
Daniel Lord
St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
STLPR Talk Shows
Religion
Catholic

