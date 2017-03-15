St. Louis Jewish Community Center subject of another bomb threat

By 14 minutes ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating another bomb threat, this one made Tuesday, against the St. Louis Jewish Community Center. 

It's the second one in less than two months, and also comes after more than 150 headstones were toppled at a historic Jewish cemetery in University City in February.

Someone emailed the threat on Tuesday night, according to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire. K-9 units responded to both the Creve Coeur and Chesterfield JCC locations for protective sweeps around 9 a.m. Wednesday, though no one was evacuated. 

The threat came in through the agency's generic contact form on its website, JCC marketing and communications director Lisa Marucci said. It was one of four made against JCCs nationwide.

In January, someone called the St. Louis JCC and said a bomb was on the property. No bomb was found. No one has been arrested in either bomb threat.

Meanwhile, Juan M. Thompson, a St. Louis man charged with making bomb threats against several Jewish institutions, remains in custody. He is not tied to the previous St. Louis bomb threat and isn't thought to be connected the new one, either.  

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, in a statement, said continued harassment of the region's Jewish community could not be tolerated.

"We are committed to a responsive and responsible government that promotes tolerance, understanding and inclusiveness," Stenger said. "There is no place for this reprehensible conduct in St. Louis County."

‘When does it stop?’ Discussing the recent spate of actions against St. Louis' Jewish community

By Feb 23, 2017
Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the more than 150 headstones that were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis have all now been righted, waiting only to be resealed, the damage still felt in St. Louis’ Jewish community is palpable. This weekend’s actions have compounded the emotional damage from a recurring spate of national and local threats made against the Jewish community, including a January bomb threat to St. Louis’ own Jewish Community Center.

St. Louis man charged in Jewish bomb threats to remain behind bars until trial

By Mar 13, 2017
Juan Thompson portrait from The Intercept
The Intercept

A St. Louis man charged with making bomb threats against several Jewish institutions will remain behind bars until his trial.

Juan M. Thompson, 32, is too much of a threat to the community to be released without any restrictions, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce ruled Monday.

Interfaith leaders double down against religious intolerance after Jewish cemetery vandalism

By Feb 27, 2017
A crowd waits to enter Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery for a volunteer clean-up event in February 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the wake of vandalism at a historic Jewish cemetery last week, the St. Louis region showed an outpouring of solidarity that reflects its long-standing interfaith relationships.

But some faith leaders also said they have renewed urgency to build on these existing bridges and further spread their message of tolerance to a region of diverse religions and backgrounds.