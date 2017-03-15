St. Louis Jewish Community Center subject of another bomb threat

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating another bomb threat, this one made Tuesday, against the St. Louis Jewish Community Center.

It's the second one in less than two months, and also comes after more than 150 headstones were toppled at a historic Jewish cemetery in University City in February.

Someone emailed the threat on Tuesday night, according to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire. K-9 units responded to both the Creve Coeur and Chesterfield JCC locations for protective sweeps around 9 a.m. Wednesday, though no one was evacuated.

The threat came in through the agency's generic contact form on its website, JCC marketing and communications director Lisa Marucci said. It was one of four made against JCCs nationwide.

In January, someone called the St. Louis JCC and said a bomb was on the property. No bomb was found. No one has been arrested in either bomb threat.

Meanwhile, Juan M. Thompson, a St. Louis man charged with making bomb threats against several Jewish institutions, remains in custody. He is not tied to the previous St. Louis bomb threat and isn't thought to be connected the new one, either.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, in a statement, said continued harassment of the region's Jewish community could not be tolerated.

"We are committed to a responsive and responsible government that promotes tolerance, understanding and inclusiveness," Stenger said. "There is no place for this reprehensible conduct in St. Louis County."

