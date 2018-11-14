 St. Louis lawmakers and advocates meet to consider immigrants’ economic impact | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis lawmakers and advocates meet to consider immigrants’ economic impact

By 1 hour ago
  • Unauthorized immigrants in rural areas who seek legal representation can often face roadblocks when trying to find credible lawyers.
    Roughly 135,000 immigrants live in the St. Louis region, which includes St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and counties in metro-east.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Immigrants contribute more than a billion dollars to state and federal taxes and account for billions more in spending power, according to Betsy Heller Cohen of the St. Louis Mosaic Project.

On Wednesday, Cohen moderated a panel on the economic impact of “foreign-born Missourians” at the International Institute of St. Louis.

Anna Crosslin of the International Institute, left, makes closing remarks at Wednesday panel discussion with state democratic lawmakers on immigration policy.
Credit Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Public Radio

Cohen said there are more than 250,000 immigrants in Missouri. She said roughly 135,000 immigrants live in the St. Louis region, which includes St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the metro-east.

The data the group provided audience members comes from New American Economy, an entity launched by Michael Bloomberg and Rupert Murdoch.

With Trump administration policies on migrants from Latin America and Muslim countries stirring debate, organizers of the panel wanted to consider the impact immigrants have on regional economies.

“Particularly in a region like ours, when we have less than the national unemployment, workforce issues and making sure that we find ways to both welcome foreign-born people and use their skills to fill our economy, to fill the jobs. These are all extremely important goals,” Cohen said.

Mauricio Gobbo is one of those immigrants. He is originally from Brazil and recently became a U.S. citizen. He said he attended the discussion to learn about how he could connect with lawmakers to talk about the issues he cares about.

“There’s a lot of goodwill who have helped us and support us,” Gobbo said. “But, there is a lot of people that when you slip on your accent, when you say something a little bit different, when you act different, they look like, 'Oh, this person is weird.'”

Welcome mat

Missouri lawmakers are on fall break, but Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, and Rep. Terry McCreery, D-St. Louis, told the audience they are working to ensure immigrants feel welcome in their districts. McCreery represents the district Schupp’s old district when she was in the state House.

The lawmakers focused a lot of their attention on how they personally engage immigrant communities through health care clinics in their district or meeting constituents door-to-door. Both legislators notably expressed angst over proper etiquette when meeting someone of a different culture or religion.

Other topics at the discussion centered on national education and labor policies that could affect area immigrants — especially as it pertains to the children of immigrants who may not have been born in the U.S., otherwise known as Dreamers.

“Many of these immigration policies, as you know, take place at the federal level,” Schupp said. “I think what Missouri does is, it follows suit.”

Schupp and McCreery are a part of the minority party in Missouri, which has a Republican administration. After the 2018 midterms, both U.S. senators from Missouri are also Republicans.

Border security

Republican Sen.-elect Josh Hawley spoke about border security while campaigning in early November. He admonished his opponent Claire McCaskill for her views on immigration.

“Border security is national security and it’s about the rule of law,” Hawley said, during the campaign. “We need the rule of law on our southern border. We need to secure that border."

One attendee at the International Institute event questioned the democratic lawmakers on the national policy on immigrants coming from Latin America and Mexico.

“Missouri ain’t the first place people are going,” Schupp said, when you consider the number of immigrants living in Missouri compared to other states.

“I think this issue is really a federal issue,” she added. “But how Missouri opens its doors to people who are coming in here and whether this nation is willing to open its doors, I think we all need to be speaking up and speaking out about it.”

Ashley Lisenby is part of the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This new initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Ashley on Twitter @aadlisenby.

Tags: 
Immigration
St. Louis Mosaic Project
International Institute of St. Louis
Missouri
Illinois
Top Stories

Related Content

In ‘itty-bitty Fairmont City’ library is heart of one of region’s largest Latino communities

By Nov 7, 2018
Families gather at the Fairmont City libary to play, read books and take classes.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It's a common sight at the Fairmont City Library Center: Students discussing the grammar and syntax of English sentences in small groups.

On a recent night, the teacher wanted to know what another word for “per” is. The word got lost in translation. Some students suggested “for,” but in the sentence the teacher gave the correct answer is “each.” It was a confusing answer for one student who offered the Spanish word for “each” instead. It’s “cada.”

The class is just one of the night English language classes the library offers adult native Spanish speakers in the area who want to perfect their second language.

For rural, unauthorized immigrants and migrant farmworkers, finding a lawyer can mean a long road

By Sep 20, 2018
Unauthorized immigrants in rural areas who seek legal representation can often face roadblocks when trying to find credible lawyers.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5:10 p.m. to reflect response from the Missouri Attorney General's Office to questions about notario fraud. — Angie Gomez has seen and heard plenty of stories about how hard it is for unauthorized immigrants and migrant farmworkers to find lawyers to help them apply for, or change their legal status.

Gomez, family services coordinator for Su Casa Head Start in Cobden, Illinois, immigrated from Mexico in the 1960s and became a naturalized citizen. She says she sees more challenges facing migrant farmworkers and unauthorized immigrants seeking legal representation than ever before.

St. Louis' immigrant, refugee workforce to get assistance from federal grant

By Oct 24, 2018
(from left) Anna Crosslin, Eduardo Hernandez Sequeira and Amanda Bergson-Schilcock discussed the possibilities and limitations for immigrants seeking employment in the United States.
EVIE HEMPHILL | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Despite bipartisan consensus over the economic importance of immigrant and refugee labor, many immigrants struggle to find their footing when first attempting to find work in the United States.

Specifically, immigrants with specialized training or higher education degrees in their countries of origin often find it difficult to find comparable work in their new home.

Ambassadors aim to soften rough landing for St. Louis immigrants

By Nov 8, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Nov. 8, 2013 - When Cileia Miranda-Yuen first came to St. Louis from Brazil in 1999 to pursue a master’s degree at Webster University, her initial reaction to the area was less than positive.

“The first year I was here, I couldn’t wait to find a way out,” said the 47-year-old Clayton resident. “I was really not happy. I didn’t feel embraced. I felt judged.”