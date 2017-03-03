St. Louis man charged in connection with at least 8 Jewish community center bomb threats

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City.



Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson, 31, has been arrested. The complaint says the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim's name while making some of the threats. The threats, which have all turned out to be false, were among 90 called into Jewish institutions since the start of 2017, including the Jewish Community Center in St. Louis. Thompson is expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking. There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.