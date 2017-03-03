St. Louis man charged in connection with at least 8 Jewish community center bomb threats

By 41 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City. 

Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson, 31,  has been arrested. The complaint says the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim's name while making some of the threats. The threats, which have all turned out to be false, were among 90 called into Jewish institutions since the start of 2017, including the Jewish Community Center in St. Louis.  Thompson is expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking. There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Tags: 
Top Stories
Jewish Community Center
bomb threats

Related Content

‘When does it stop?’ Discussing the recent spate of actions against St. Louis' Jewish community

By Feb 23, 2017
Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the more than 150 headstones that were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis have all now been righted, waiting only to be resealed, the damage still felt in St. Louis’ Jewish community is palpable. This weekend’s actions have compounded the emotional damage from a recurring spate of national and local threats made against the Jewish community, including a January bomb threat to St. Louis’ own Jewish Community Center.

Interfaith leaders double down against religious intolerance after Jewish cemetery vandalism

By Feb 27, 2017
A crowd waits to enter Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery for a volunteer clean-up event in February 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the wake of vandalism at a historic Jewish cemetery last week, the St. Louis region showed an outpouring of solidarity that reflects its long-standing interfaith relationships.

But some faith leaders also said they have renewed urgency to build on these existing bridges and further spread their message of tolerance to a region of diverse religions and backgrounds.