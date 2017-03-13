St. Louis man charged in Jewish bomb threats to remain behind bars until trial

A St. Louis man charged with making bomb threats against several Jewish institutions will remain behind bars until his trial.

Juan M. Thompson, 32, is too much of a threat to the community to be released without any restrictions, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce ruled Monday.

Thompson was charged March 3 with count of cyberstalking. The federal case filed in Manhattan says he made the threats to intimidate an ex-girlfriend. Some of the threats were allegedly made in his name, and some in her name.

The threats, which have all turned out to be false, were among nearly 100 called into Jewish institutions since the start of 2017, including the Jewish Community Center in St. Louis. Thompson has not been charged in connection with that particular incident.

He is being held in St. Louis and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in federal court in St. Louis. The case was filed in New York City, where the ex-girlfriend lives.

St. Louis Jewish Community
Jewish Community Center
