 St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson endorses Proposition P | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson endorses Proposition P

By 1 hour ago
  • Mayor Lyda Krewson discusses her support for Proposition P
    Mayor Lyda Krewson discusses her support for Proposition P
    Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis voters will decide on Nov. 7 whether to increase the city’s sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who endorses the ballot measure Proposition P.

“Our police officers and our businesses and our residents deserve to have a competitively paid police department,” Krewson said, referring to  St. Louis County’s sales tax, which passed last April and is set to increase police officers’ pay raise by as much as 30 percent.

Krewson allocated for more police funding to help address complaints St. Louis residents have towards the police department.

“We absolutely need a transparent and accountable police department, but the way to get that is not to starve the police department, it is to invest in the police department,” she said.

What Prop P will help fund:

  • A more competitively paid police and fire department
  • $1.5 million for the circuit attorney
  • $1 million for mental health and social workers
  • $1 million for recreation programs for children
  • $1 million for summer and after school jobs
  • $700,000 for demolition of vacant and damaged buildings

The tax will generate around $24 million a year. Krewson said while sales taxes are regressive, Prop P will be “worth it” to have competitively paid departments and recreational programs.

Listen below to host Don Marsh and Mayor Lyda Krewson discuss her support for Proposition P:

 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. Follow us @STLontheAir

Tags: 
Prop P

Related Content

As demands for change continue, St. Louis police and their supporters push for pay increase

By Oct 31, 2017
St. Louis voters will decide next Tuesday whether to boost the sales tax a half cent to fund raises for police and firefighters.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Voters in St. Louis will go to the polls next week to decide whether to give the city’s police officers and firefighters a raise by boosting the city’s sales tax by a half-cent.

Proposition P is the second sales tax on the ballot in six months. Approval would push the rate to nearly 12 percent in some parts of the city. And the current climate around policing in St. Louis is making the measure a tough sell.

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones opposes Proposition P

By 24 minutes ago
Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

Treasurer Tishaura Jones is calling on St. Louis residents to vote against Proposition P on Nov. 7 – a half-cent sales tax increase that will fund public safety efforts.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to Jones, who said sales taxes are regressive and disproportionally affect the poor.