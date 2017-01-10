St. Louis mayor, police chief tout 'small gains' as overall crime numbers drop, assaults increase

By 1 hour ago
  • Mayor Francis Slay and Police Chief Sam Dotson at a press conference on January 15, 2015, discussing six homicides in 13 hours.
    Mayor Francis Slay and Police Chief Sam Dotson Tuesday credited a year-old crime prevention plan for a drop in overall crime, including burglaries, in 2016 compared to the previous year, but said more work must be done to reduce violent crime.
    File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

St. Louis' homicide level remained unchanged in 2016 compared with the previous year — 188. At the same time, aggravated assaults and other violent crimes were up and property crime was down, according to the latest crime statistics.

St. Louis' mayor and police chief on Tuesday touted an overall crime reduction of 4.1 percent, or 1,072 fewer incidents, in the last year. Compared to the peak crime year of 1993 when the city experienced 173 crimes per 1,000 people, last year saw 79 crimes per 1,000 residents.

"Crime is the lowest it’s been since in the 1960s, even when adjusted to reflect per capita numbers, and has been cut in half over the past 10 years," Mayor Francis Slay said. "We're not trying to sugarcoat everything. We have too much crime in the city of St. Louis, but crime has been dropping overall."

Chief Sam Dotson said one of the "tremendous successes" the department had last year was bringing the number of burglaries to its lowest level since 1947. In general, property crimes, which include larceny and auto theft, dropped 6.6 percent. 

But Dotson said the department is still struggling with "person crime," such as homicide, robbery and aggravated assault. He acknowledged this violence spike is happening throughout the country. 

The city's "stubborn" murder rate saw no increase, he said. But there were 114 more robberies and 116 more aggravated assaults — what Dotson called the "precursor to homicides" — in 2016 than the year before.  

Dotson said next year, the department will focus on these areas through a new Gun Crime Intelligence Center. Part of a Violence Reduction Network, sponsored by the U.S. Justice Department and Bureau of Justice Assistance, it is modeled after a program in Denver that puts more investigators on shooting cases to develop early leads.

“If we can target shootings, nonfatal shootings that happen, we can interrupt a cycle of violence to keep retaliatory shootings from occurring and reduce the number of homicides," Dotson said. "We’ve seen the successes by micro-focusing on crime. We are taking the same approach, and the objective is to provide timely, actionable information to officers on the street."

For example, Dotson said investigators can now use a shell casing database to develop leads within 24 to 48 hours. He said he hopes the program is running by early spring. 

But Slay said one area the city and its police have no control over is the "proliferation of guns." Dotson said he is "disappointed" that Missouri's legislature removed requirements for basic training for gun ownership.

"More people are armed. More people are willing to use their guns more quickly," Dotson said.

Both Slay and Chief Sam Dotson credited the mayor's year-old crime prevention plan for any progress that has been made. Slay said while crime remains "unacceptably high," he said he is encouraged by "small gains" made since he introduced the PIER plan, which focuses on prevention, intervention, enforcement and re-entry measures. In the year since it was introduced, Slay said crime has decreased in 10 of its 15 targeted neighborhoods. 

"That’s how successful strategies have been and not just law enforcement strategies — economics, education, MetroLink, addressing the homeless issues — those are the success stories that we have," Dotson said. "We cannot arrest our way out of this."

To further reduce crime, Slay said he hopes voters will approve a half cent sales tax for economic development that will raise an estimated $20 million. Ten million will go to a proposed north side MetroLink expansion and $5 million toward neighborhood revitalization and workforce development. But, he said, another $5 million will go toward infrastructure and public safety efforts, such as anti-crime cameras, MetroLink security and Real Time Crime Center technology.

Dotson said the recent crime reductions are directly related to the success of the Real Time Crime Center in the last year and a half: recovering more than 1,375 stolen vehicles and making 260 arrests with more than 600 charges. That technology, along with the city's high-visibility cameras, work. 

"The sales tax will be used to invest in those technologies," he said. 

Dotson also said the sales tax money will help invest in technologies and prepare and retain police officers. He noted the department, with 1,187 officers, is at its lowest level of staffing in its history. But he defended Slay's record on funding the police department, saying it has "always been the mayor’s priority."

Follow Stephanie on Twitter: @stephlecci

Tags: 
St. Louis Metropolitan Police
St. Louis Mayor
Francis Slay
Sam Dotson
Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Crime Statistics
Top Stories

Related Content

Circuit Attorney says anti-gun violence efforts working, despite mixed data

By Dec 5, 2016
In this photo by Rachel Lippmann, St. Louis circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce updates members of the media on her strategies to reduce crime on Monday, December 5, 2016.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

In 2015, circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce announced several new initiatives to help combat gun violence. On Monday, she met with the media to discuss whether she thinks those plans are working.

The efforts focused on three main areas:

  • Resolve — Making it clear to the community how much the office needs its help to solve gun violence.
  • Redirect Moving low-level or first-time gun offenders out of the criminal justice system through diversion programs or stricter terms of probation.
  • Remove — Finding ways to get tougher sentences for those prosecutors consider a real danger to society.

On the Trail: Assessing the emergence of an urban Republican governor in Missouri

By Dec 19, 2016
Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens hugs Rev. Ken McKoy, a pastor with Progressive Zion A.M.E. Church. Greitens walked with McKoy as part of NightLIFE, a group that seeks to curb violence in north St. Louis neighborhoods.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The bone-chilling streets of north St. Louis were largely empty last Friday night. An icy mist brought both automobile and foot traffic on Kingshighway to a halt, with the exception of a few cars and trucks – and a governor-elect.

On pavement that at times resembled an ice skating rink, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens walked methodically through the sidewalks and on the streets with a medium-sized scrum. The Republican chief executive-to-be was out with NightLIFE, a group seeking to curb violence in Fountain Park and Lewis Place neighborhoods.

Group announces first regional plan to tackle youth violence

By Oct 15, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: A regional plan to attack youth violence by paying more attention to perpetrators and improving the safety and well-being of children and families was announced this morning by area political and community leaders.

“This violence is not just an East St. Louis issue or a city issue or county issue," said St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. "We know this is a regional economy and that poverty, mental-health issues, health issues and other things that impact youth violence and stability in families and children in our community really are regional issues.”

St. Louis Mayor Slay addresses violence, calls for minimum wage increase, more

By & Jun 10, 2015
St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay
Alex Heuer I St. Louis Public Radio

There has been much discussion about ways to improve safety in St. Louis. As of June 10, St. Louis police have recorded nearly 80 homicides in the city, close to half of the total number of homicides for the entire year of 2014. Police department statistics show that just 24 of them are considered closed, meaning an arrest has been made.

Expected lawsuit challenges right of Civilian Oversight Board to access internal affairs files

By Sep 24, 2016
Civiliam Oversight Board members line up to get their picture taken after their first meeting in March for ID badges. (File photo)
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Ever since the Civilian Oversight Board was officially established in 2015, the St. Louis Police Officers Association has threatened to sue.

The promised legal action began earlier this month. On Monday, a St. Louis Circuit Court judge will hear arguments on whether the Civilian Oversight Board should be able to access records from internal affairs investigations of St. Louis police officers.

First Civilian Oversight Board complainant sees 'no closure' in vote on her case

By Sep 19, 2016
Clara Norise (seated) speaks to Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the Civilian Oversight Board, after the board's meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. Norise was the first person to file a complaint with the board.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On May 12, Clara Norise made history.

On that date, Norise went to the office of the Civilian Oversight Board and became the first person to file a complaint with the board, which oversees internal affairs investigations. She alleged that a police SWAT team didn't have probable cause when it barged into her house on a drug raid earlier that month, and that it used excessive force in conducting the raid.

On Monday, the board voted not to do its own investigation of the case, and accept the punishment handed down by the Internal Affairs Division. Confidentiality rules prevent the exact nature of the punishment from being made public.