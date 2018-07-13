 St. Louis’ Merchants Bridge to receive $172 million renovation, privately funded | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ Merchants Bridge to receive $172 million renovation, privately funded

By 26 minutes ago
  • The 128-year-old Merchants Bridge is receiving a $172 million renovation. July 11, 2018.
    The 128-year-old Merchants Bridge is receiving a $172 million renovation. July 11, 2018.
    Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

Private railroad companies will rebuild a 128-year-old railroad bridge that spans the Mississippi River north of downtown St. Louis despite failing to secure federal funding that would help pay for the project.

The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis announced Tuesday that it will work with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in St. Louis to finance the $172 million project. The project had sought a federal grant that could have covered as much as a third of its cost. Chicago-based Walsh Construction will begin work on the four-year project this fall, according to association representatives.

Without renovation, the bridge would be usable for at most another 10 years, according to regional railroad experts.

“It simply wasn’t anything that we could continue to delay,” said Asim Raza, chief legal officer and director of corporate affairs for the association.

The bridge is a crucial part of St. Louis’ freight system, according to Mary Lamie, executive director of the St. Louis Regional Freightway. Lamie said that a strong rail system supports the barge, trucking and air freight industries here because many products transfer from one mode of transportation to another.

“If one of those modes are significantly impacted and impaired, it impacts the cost for all of the modes of transportation.”

Why the bridge matters regionally

Merchants Bridge, one of two rail bridges used for freight in the St. Louis region, is located north of downtown St. Louis.
Credit Brian Heffernan

Merchants Bridge is one of two rail bridges used for freight in the St. Louis region. Both are operated by the Terminal Railroad Association, which is owned by five freight railroad companies. The St. Louis Regional Freightway designated the Merchants Bridge renovation as the region’s number one infrastructure priority in November.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics has projected that the amount of freight moved by rail will grow by 24 percent between 2015 and 2045. And the cumulative amount of freight shipped by all modes of transportation will increase by 40 percent during that same period, according to bureau predictions.

Updating the Merchants Bridge will poise St. Louis to profit from that growth, rather than trail behind, Raza said.

If the bridge weren’t updated, some railroad companies would reroute around St. Louis. Those reroutes could take some trains more than 100 miles outside the area, according to Raza.

“That type of activity, the economics of it, jobs, would all go to different parts of the country,” Raza said. “So by doing this, what we’re doing is we’re allowing St. Louis to remain a major part of the national infrastructure.”

Renovation plans

The rebuild would replace the bridge’s three main spans; improve its functionality during earthquakes; allow two trains to cross at once; and smooth the Illinois-side approach to the bridge.

Those changes will improve the region’s existing ability to move freight, Raza said. “It’s going to reduce idle times, costs and expenses associated with moving freight through this part of the region.”

Currently, only one train can cross the bridge at a time. Though the bridge is rated for speeds of up to 20 mph, trains may have to idle while another vehicle crosses, then proceed at a slower speed.

Lamie noted that the renovated bridge will also benefit the public because Amtrak passenger trains use the river crossing. The bridge connects to six major freight railroads and five shorter carrier railroads, according to the owners.

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Tags: 
St. Louis Regional Freightway
Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis
Merchants Bridge
infrastructure
Freight
Top Stories

Related Content

New agreement aims to boost river freight between St. Louis and New Orleans

By Joseph Leahy Feb 23, 2017
Hazy photo of the Mississippi River with a tugboat and the Gateway Arch in the distance.
Paul Sableman |Wikimedia Commons

A new agreement between the Port of New Orleans and the St. Louis Regional Freightway aims to boost cargo shipments on the Mississippi River.

Officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding in New Orleans on Thursday to coordinate their efforts in working with regional shippers and carriers. The goal is growing trade and building upon existing and new business relationships between the two regions and critical ports.

Trains, planes and barge-o-mobiles: Moving St. Louis forward as a global freight hub

By Jun 20, 2018
Regional freight leaders (from left) Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Mary Lamie and Mike McCarthy discussed the key role that St. Louis could play in the evolving world of logistics.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

National freight volume is expected to grow significantly over the next 30 years according to regional leaders who want to ensure that St. Louis captures a share of the increase in traffic. Mary Lamie is one of them, and she’s hopeful about the possibilities ahead considering the Gateway City’s existing infrastructure and assets.

“We are strategically located in the United States for freight movements,” Lamie, the executive director of the St. Louis Regional Freightway, said Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air. “We’re home to six Class I railroads, four interstates, two international air-cargo airports – and we have some of the best manufacturing logistics supply chains within the nation.”

Commentary: Implications of a decaying infrastructure

By Dec 23, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 23, 2011 - If your job is unrelated and your car axle avoids potholes, infrastructure is boring. Wall Street occupiers don't pontificate about sewer reconstruction. Tea party acolytes are agnostic regarding bridge safety regulations. Politicians somnambulate through "rebuild the infrastructure" rituals as they segue to sexier orations.