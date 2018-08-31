St. Louis police chief contradicts circuit attorney’s claims on ‘exclusion list’

Updated September 1 at 2:30 p.m. with comments from police chief John Hayden — The St. Louis chief of police says none of his department’s leadership was involved in developing a list of officers who will no longer be allowed to bring cases to court, contradicting claims of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

“There is no indication that the list was properly vetted,” Chief John Hayden said in a statement released Saturday.” This list is an unnecessary overreach which would be better handled on a case-by-case basis. As we are currently 145 officers down, we do not have the luxury of arbitrarily placing officers on a list which hinders their ability to fully do their job.”

Six of the officers no longer work for the department, Hayden said, and while several others had been investigated in the past, they were cleared of all wrongdoing.

Gardner said in a statement Friday that she created the list at the request of the police department, “as it was intended for internal purposes to ensure integrity in the system." A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Hayden’s contradiction.

On Friday, public safety director Jimmie Edwards said he had talked to Gardner about cooperating with her office, and that the police and circuit attorney needed to work together to “keep dangerous criminals off the street.” Gardner called the conversation with Edwards “productive,” and that she expressed her “disappointment that someone in the police department felt it necessary to leak this information to the media, which has resulted in fostering misinformation and fear in the community.”

Gardner confirmed the existence of the list, first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Thursday, calling it her responsibility to defend the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said Thursday the union’s attorneys were exploring possible legal action, and urged Gardner to ensure the list remained private.

“We’re demanding that an explanation be given to the police department and to these officers as to how their name ended up on this list and how they get off this,” he said. “It’s a little dangerous. There’s an explanation without any context here.”

The U.S. Supreme Court allows prosecutors to exclude individual officers whom a court has found to be dishonest, Roorda said, but it’s unheard of for a circuit attorney to put 28 officers on the list at one time without due process.

MissouriAttorney General Josh Hawley, who was in St. Louis Thursday for a Senate campaign stop, said he was “deeply concerned” about Gardner’s move. He questioned whether it might result in criminals not being prosecuted.

