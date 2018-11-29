 St. Louis police officers charged with excessive force during Stockley protest arrest | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis police officers charged with excessive force during Stockley protest arrest

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

St. Louis police officers were charged Thursday in connection with the assault of an undercover officer during protests related to the Jason Stockley court ruling in 2017. The officers were also indicted with a variety of charges related to the assault.

The four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers named in the indictment are Dustin Boone, Bailey Colletta, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers. All have been suspended without pay.

Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards lauded the police department in a statement Thursday afternoon for having dedicated officers "who do exceptional work." 

Police officers form a line during protests following the Jason Stockley verdict in Oct. 2017.
Credit Rachel Lippmann I St. Louis Public Radio

"In a few instances, some officers have fallen short of the professionalism required to work in our Police Department," Edwards said. "I take accountability and transparency very seriously. When a public safety employee acts outside the scope of their authority, it is imperative that they be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law."

Edwards called the charges against the four officers "isolated."

