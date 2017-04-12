As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s new drone takes flight, what are the ethics of drone journalism?

Last month, with the launch of the aptly-titled “Weatherbird One,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch made a foray into a new realm of journalism: drone journalism.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the advent of drone journalism with David Carson, photographer with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel with the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA).
Yo @Weatherbird, you've been replaced feather face, meet our new drone @WeatherBirdOne and pilot in command @pdchris pic.twitter.com/ggUULLbjPH
— David Carson (@PDPJ) March 22, 2017
Cool 360 degree view of the #STL NGA site shot by @pdchris using @stltoday's new drone @WeatherBirdOne https://t.co/GHU1if3sp4 pic.twitter.com/88bt6S5DFf
— David Carson (@PDPJ) March 25, 2017
