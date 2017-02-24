Related Program: 
St. Louis Public Radio’s mayoral forum, part one

By Feb 24, 2017
  • Six candidates for St. Louis mayor participate in a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Last Wednesday, on Feb. 22, St. Louis Public Radio, in collaboration with 13 other community and media organizations, hosted a mayoral forum with six candidates who qualified ahead of the March primary. Joining the forum were: Antonio French (D), Lewis Reed (D), Lyda Krewson (D), Jeffrey Boyd (D), Tishaura Jones (D) and Andrew Jones (R).

Journalists Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio alongside Rebecca Rivas of the St. Louis American asked questions of the candidates. Ruth Ezell of the Nine Network of Public Media moderated the forum.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, St. Louis on the Air will air excerpts of the forum in two parts. This is the first part. You can find the whole, unedited audio from of the forum here.

The first part includes opening statements and questions on leadership, justice/policing and the candidates answers on all four ballot measures that voters will consider on the March and April ballots, including funding for a Major League Soccer stadium.

Listen here:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

