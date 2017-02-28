St. Louis Public Radio’s mayoral forum, part two

Last Wednesday, on Feb. 22, St. Louis Public Radio, in collaboration with 13 other community and media organizations, hosted a mayoral forum with six candidates who qualified ahead of the March primary. Joining the forum were: Antonio French (D), Lewis Reed (D) Lyda Krewson (D), Jeffrey Boyd (D), Tishaura Jones (D) and Andrew Jones (R).

Journalists Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio alongside Rebecca Rivas of the St. Louis American asked questions of the candidates. Ruth Ezell of the Nine Network of Public Media moderated the forum.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, St. Louis on the Air will air excerpts of the forum in two parts. This is the first part. You can find the whole, unedited audio from of the forum here. You can find part one here.

The second part includes questions related to development, poverty, education, equal rights and closing statements.

In late February, St. Louis Public Radio, along with 13 other community and media partners, hosted a forum with six candidates for Mayor of the City of St. Louis. This is the second part of that forum, which aired on St. Louis on the Air on Feb. 28, 2017.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.