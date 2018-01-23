St. Louis Public Radio’s recent blood drive helps 198 patients across bi-state area

The flu season and severe winter weather forced the cancellation of more than 150 blood drives and resulted in 28,000 fewer donations of life-saving platelets and blood for patients in hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. To meet immediate needs, the American Red Cross must collect 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day.

Sixty-six donors attended St. Louis Public Radio’s sponsored blood drive last week. According to American Red Cross’s Melanie Sowa, the drive yielded 56 units of whole blood and 10 units of red cells for a total of 66 units – three units over the projected goal set for the drive.

Because each unit of blood is separated into red cells, plasma and platelets, the 66 units collected will help 198 patients across Missouri and Illinois.

There remains an urgent need for platelets and type O Negative and B Negative blood donations.

To find a blood drive near you, make an appointment, or complete a time-saving RapidPass, go to redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Blood Donor App by texting “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or by searching for American Red Cross.