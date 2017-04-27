St. Louis Public Radio welcomed A Prairie Home Companion host Chris Thile!

Host of the popular radio show A Prairie Home Companion, Chris Thile played to a sold-out crowd at St. Louis Public Radio’s home in Grand Center. Thile, who first picked up an instrument when he was five years old, is a virtuoso mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, who spent an hour playing music and taking questions from the audience. In addition to performing a mix of the bluegrass and jazz music for which he is known, he covered Radiohead’s “True Love Waits,” and Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alrgiht,” and talked about his love for Bach.

