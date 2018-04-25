St. Louis Public Radio wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio won two 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles, and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible; credible we must be truthful. – Edward R. Murrow

St. Louis Public Radio won awards in two categories:

Breaking News Coverage – “Stockley Verdict and Protests Open Old Wound”

Journalists and editors who covered the Stockley verdict include Nancy Fowler, Rachel Lippmann, Ryan Delaney, David Cazares, Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies, Maria Altman, Marshall Griffin, Eli Chen, Shula Neuman, Alex Heuer, Willis Ryder Arnold, Camille Phillips, Chelsea Hoye, Brit Hanson, Durrie Bouscaren, Kelly Moffitt, Vincent Lang, and Erica Hunzinger

The station also won for Feature Reporting with Mary Leonard's “Unlikely Tale: Meet the Rescued Huskies Who Practice for Sled Dog Races on the Katy Trail."

Regional winners automatically advance to national judging. National winners are announced in June and presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in October.