St. Louis’ renowned Circus Flora gains permanent site, announces new season dates

St. Louis’ hometown circus is set to move prior to its upcoming season – but only a half block away. Previously, the circus took place on the lot next to Powell Hall. But last year, Circus Flora partnered with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to help develop a permanent site for the circus.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the changes to Circus Flora, including the new location and its new season dates for 2018. Joining him for the discussion was Circus Flora executive director Larry Mabrey.

“[Circus Flora] started talking to the Kranzbergs and came up with an idea of how to leverage the tent into something that can be a venue for the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and a bigger venue in Grand Center,” Mabrey said.

The circus will also start six weeks sooner than past years. It will open on Apr. 19 for a “peanut-free” preview, which allows people with severe nut-allergies the ability to enjoy the show. The official opening night will be Apr. 21 and will run through May 13.

With the shift in the season dates, Mabrey said some performances will change, but others will replace them. He said the story-telling nature of the show, original costumes and concepts will remain the same.

A new change to the program will be the addition of school shows during the school week.

“[Students] will get a circus history lesson and have great entertainment, something they’ve not been able to do [before] because we performed after the school year was out,” he said.

The new location will be located on 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103.

“We’re a part of St. Louis … we have been here for 30 years and we plan to be here for 30 more,” Mabrey said.

