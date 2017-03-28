 St. Louis saves city-owned home from demolishion in pilot program | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis saves city-owned home from demolishion in pilot program

By 1 hour ago
  • Instead of getting demolished, the St. Louis Building Division spent a few thousand dollars more to stabilize this home at 3735 California St. It's now for sale for $1,500.
    Instead of getting demolished, the St. Louis Building Division spent a few thousand dollars more to stabilize this home at 3735 California St. It's now for sale for $1,500.
    (Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio)

The two-story brick home at 3735 California St. got a second chance.

The property, owned by the city of St. Louis' Land Reutilization Authority, was slated for demolition. Then Alderwoman Cara Spencer, 20th Ward, had an idea: take money for demolition and put it toward stabilizing the building in the heart of the Gravois Park neighborhood.

The city’s Building Commissioner, Frank Oswald, agreed. Rather than spending $10,000 to tear it down, the division spent $14,000 for roof work and tuck-pointing.

“That’s our favorite thing to do,” Oswald said, “much more so than tearing a building down and creating a vacant lot for someone to cut grass.”

Now the home is for sale. LRA is offering it for its standard price of $1,500. Spencer said they’re not looking to recoup the cost of the stabilization.

“Of course if someone comes in with an offer significantly higher they’d have a leg up, but that’s really not the purpose here,” she said. “The purpose is to add value to the community and neighborhood and stabilize the block.”

LRA, the city’s land bank, owns about 3,500 abandoned buildings, and about 500 of those are condemned. The city’s Building Division has a budget of about $1 million for demolition. Oswald said they’re able to tear down about 200 structures a year.

But there could be more help on the way.

Next Tuesday city voters will decide on Proposition NS, which asks whether the city should issue up to $40 million in bonds over six years to help stabilize more city-owned properties. It would raise property taxes by about $11 a year on a $100,000 home. Spencer said she supports that effort, although the pilot program preceded it.

“With NS we would be able to do several hundred at a time, and that would be a really, really good thing,” she said. “I think this is a model for how NS money would be administered.”

Clara Jones, who owns the home right next to 3735 California St., said she’s just happy to see the building stabilized and ready to sell.

“It’s been really nice having it taken care of and knowing it’s more secure,” she said. “We’ve had all kinds of trouble with abandoned vehicles or people trying to break into it before.”

Now she’s looking forward to getting some new neighbors.

Follow Maria on Twitter: @radioaltman

Tags: 
Vacant Land
Land Reutilization Authority
Cara Sepncer
Top Stories

Related Content

Discussing Proposition NS, which would raise funds to stabilize and market vacant buildings

By & Mar 27, 2017
A vacant building at 4030 Evans Ave. owned by the city's Land Reutilization Authority. Prop NS would allow the city to issue up to $40 million in bonds to help stabilize such buildings.
FILE PHOTO | MARIE SCHWARZ | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a conversation about Proposition NS, one of the ballot measures that St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.  The proposition seeks to raise funds through a bond issue to stabilize and market vacant buildings.

There is no organized opposition to the ballot measure though Andrew Jones, the Republican candidate for mayor, has criticized the measure because of what he says is a lack of specificity.

St. Louis ballot measure Prop NS seeks to stabilize city-owned vacant buildings

By Mar 21, 2017
A vacant building at 4030 Evans Ave. owned by the city's Land Reutilization Authority in March 2017.
File photo | Marie Schwarz | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis voters will decide next month whether to increase their property taxes by a penny in order to help stabilize vacant buildings owned by the city.

Proposition NS is on the April 4 ballot. If passed, it would allow St. Louis to sell up to $40 million in bonds, or about $6 million each year for about 6½ years. That amounts to a one-cent property tax increase per $100 of valuation on a property.

MSD to help demolish vacant buildings

By Feb 12, 2017
Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District could spend up to $13.5 million demolishing abandoned buildings in the city.

MSD’s board approved an agreement on Thursday with the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The move was long in the making. MSD has already demolished about 220 vacant building through a pilot program started back in 2010, and in 2015 the district announced it would do more.

Urban tree farm going in on vacant LRA land

By Jul 13, 2016
A crew member with Matt's Health Woods & Wildlife plants hybrid poplar trees in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis. Fresh Coast Capital is leasing 42 parcels from the city for an urban tree farm. July 13, 2016
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

A small crew spent Wednesday morning planting poplar trees on several parcels of vacant land in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

A company called Fresh Coast Capital is leasing 42 parcels from the city’s Land Reutilization Authority for $1 a year. The city will receive about 2 percent of the revenue when the company harvests and seels the hybrid poplar trees in 10 to 12 years.

St. Louis takes new look at old problem: What to do with vacant land and abandoned buildings

By Jun 15, 2016
(Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio)

The Land Reutilization Authority owns more than 11,000 parcels in the city of St. Louis.

It’s a land mass roughly the size of Forest Park.

St. Louis has the distinction of having the oldest land bank in the country, created by a Missouri state statute in 1971. It was a response to St. Louis’ quickly shrinking population after reaching a height of 856,000 people in 1950.