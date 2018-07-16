St. Louis serves as backdrop for ‘Parallel Chords’; film to screen this Friday

Shot and produced in St. Louis, “Parallel Chords” is a feature-length drama about the dissonance between two musicians – a father and his daughter.

“It’s loosely autobiographical,” Catherine Dudley-Rose said on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air. “My father was a classical concert pianist … I did grow up performing with him regularly, and it’s a pretty unique bond when you’re practicing with your father from a young age every single night.” Her father’s hands are featured playing the piano in parts of the film.

Host Don Marsh spoke with Dudley-Rose about her film, which is scheduled to screen Friday at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. Allyson Mace, co-producer of the film and founder/publisher of Sauce Magazine, also joined the conversation.

“I loved this story, and I really wanted to see it happen in St. Louis,” Mace said. “I didn’t want it to be taken out of St. Louis; I thought St. Louis was the perfect backdrop, and I’m gonna be a big supporter of St. Louis any way that I can, even when it comes to the production of a feature film.”

Dudley-Rose added to the idea of having the film produced locally and said, “I lived in New York for almost 20 years, and I moved here [to St. Louis]. I’m not looking to leave to find better pastures; I’m looking to create a better pasture here for film, and music, and creativity and everything.”

The 98-minute movie was first written as a full-length screenplay, Dudley-Rose said, however, before the feature-length film was produced, a 14-minute short was released in 2015.

“[The screenplay] got some traction – I was able to get commission to write three other scripts because of it,” Dudley-Rose said. “And then [I] put it on the shelf for a while, moved here [to St. Louis] for love, and then I thought, ‘OK – I don’t have the money for the feature, but let’s see how I can make a short.’”

Since 2015, the short has screened more than 30 times around the country and received numerous awards. The feature-length film debuts in St. Louis this weekend.

Related Event

What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Presents "Parallel Chords"

When: 7 p.m., Friday, July 20, 2018

Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University (1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63130)

