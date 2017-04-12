 St. Louis sues NFL, owners over Rams departure | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis sues NFL, owners over Rams departure

By & 1 hour ago

The saga of the Rams' decision to leave St. Louis is not over. The city, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority are suing the National Football League and all of its member teams over the Rams' move to Los Angeles.

St. Louis officials attempted to keep the Rams from leaving for Los Angeles by coming up with plans for a new stadium downtown.
Credit Courtesy HOK | 360 Architecture

The suit was filed Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court. It accuses the NFL and Rams' officials of violating the league's relocation guidelines. The relocation guidelines, according to the lawsuit, "bind the NFL, NFL team owners, and NFL teams to follow certain procedures before allowing them to relocate."

The legal action  also alleges the Rams allowed St. Louis officials to spend millions of dollars on a stadium proposal, even though the team’s owners always intended to relocate to California.

The suit includes five counts:

  • Breach of contract
  • Unjust enrichment
  • Fraudulent misrepresentation (against the Rams and Stan Kroenke)
  • Fraudulent misrepresentation (against all defendants)
  • Tortious interference with business expectancy

NFL owners approved the Rams' move to Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2016. They began playing at Memorial Coloseum last fall.

The suit  seeks payment of  money spent by St. Louis officials and the recovery of potential revenue lost when the Rams moved last year.

The Rams have declined to comment on the lawsuit.

St. Louis Rams
NFL
Stan Kroenke
St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority
