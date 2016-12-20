St. Louis Symphony extends David Robertson’s contract through 2019, his final season

The St. Louis Symphony has extended the contract of Music Director David Robertson through the 2018-19 season. It will be his final season in St. Louis. Robertson began his tenure as music director in 2005.

“I want to express my profound gratitude and deep affection to the musicians of the St. Louis Symphony,” Robertson said. “I feel blessed for every note we have shared in our many years together and will share over the coming years. Our collaboration is a continual joy for me.”

The symphony intends to make the 2018-19 season one of celebration. It also plans to carry on a relationship with Robertson once his tenure ends.

St. Louis Symphony President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said, “We share tremendous respect and admiration for David Robertson. He has had an impressive run as Music Director with the SLSO for now 12 seasons, and will be concluding 14 seasons by the end of the 2018-2019 season.

“Among the many notable contributions David has made to the SLSO, his legacy will surely reflect his signature, adventurous programming, deep artistic collaborations and award-winning recordings. His leadership of the SLSO in countless performances have been met with enthusiastic acclaim, at home and on tour,” she continued.

The symphony has experienced much success in recent years under Robertson's leadership. In 2015, it received the Best Orchestral Performance Grammy Award for its recording in 2013 at Powell Hall of John Adams’ City Noir. The orchestra had not received a Grammy Award since 1991.

Earlier this month, violinist Leila Josefowicz was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for her performance of John Adams' Scheherazade.2, in a February 2016 recording with the symphony. Music Director David Robertson conducted the performance.

In recent years, Robertson has also led the symphony at Carnegie Hall in 2013 with Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes and on acclaimed tours in Europe in 2012 and California in 2010, 2013 and 2016. The symphony returned to Carnegie Hall earlier this year.

Since the 2010-11 season, St. Louis Public Radio has broadcast live the symphony’s Saturday night subscription series.