St. Louis will boost the number of beds at its emergency homeless shelter this winter

By 1 hour ago
    The Biddle Housing Opportunities Center north of downtown will add 50 beds this winter. It currently has overnight space for 100 men.
    File photo | Hannah Westerman | St. Louis Public Radio

The city of St. Louis plans to add more beds to its Biddle homeless shelter, north of downtown, starting on Monday.

The shelter currently has room for 100 men to stay overnight. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Thursday that Biddle House will make space for an additional 50 men until the end of March.

Krewson said the city hopes the expansion will encourage individuals who have been homeless for extended periods to seek shelter, and most importantly, get access to services.

“The goal here is to really get folks into permanent housing,” Krewson said. She added that since January 2017, about 500 people who got services at Biddle House have found a permanent place to live.

The 50 extra beds at Biddle House may also take some of the pressure off the volunteers and organizations who run Winter Outreach. The program operates emergency shelters at churches and other places on the coldest nights of the year.

Krewson said the city and volunteers will be working hard to ensure no one dies on the streets this winter. At least two people died last winter because they did not have shelter — it was the first one without the New Life Evangelistic Center, which the city shut down in April 2017. The city acknowledged in January that the closure left gaps in its ability to serve people who are homeless.

“New Life was not up to the standards that would we want, and so it was up to us to bring that capacity back,” Krewson said on Thursday. “I believe that we have significantly addressed that capacity.”

This month, the city granted New Life’s founder, the Rev. Larry Rice, a permit to operate a church at the building at 1411 Locust St. in Downtown. Rice will not be allowed to house people overnight.

Biddle House
Homeless
Homeless Shelter
Mayor Lyda Krewson
St. Louis officials admit gaps in homeless services

By Jan 11, 2018
Sign at a homeless tent encampment on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis on Oct. 26, 2017.
File photo | Chelsea Hoye | St. Louis Public Radio

The head of St. Louis’ Department of Human Services has acknowledged the city is not doing enough to help people who need a temporary place to stay during prolonged cold weather.

“There certainly can be improvements that are made,” Irene Agustin, the Human Services director, told a Board of Aldermen committee on Thursday. “I think that’s important to really figure out how do we best respond more quickly.”

St. Louis Winter Outreach Helps Homeless People Get Inside During Cold Weather

By Camille Phillips Jan 6, 2014
(via Flickr / lateaserikard)

When the weather turns freezing cold, we’re advised to stay indoors as much as possible. But what happens to those without homes to stay warm in? 

That concern is what led Teka Childress to found St. Louis Winter Outreach nine years ago. On nights when the temperature reaches below twenty degrees, volunteers with the St. Louis Winter Outreach go out in search of the homeless and offer them rides to shelters.

Homelessness in St. Louis and a local film addressing the issue of tent cities

By Feb 22, 2018
(L-R) Paul Crane, Irene Augustin and Cynthia Duffe talked about the issue of homelessness in St. Louis and the new local film "Living in Tents" portrayal of it.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Filmmaker Paul Crane didn’t know much about homelessness until he happened across a tent city while walking around taking pictures in downtown St. Louis.

The blue tarps set up along the Mississippi riverfront sparked Crane’s curiosity and eventually led him to direct the documentary, "Living in Tents.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the new documentary film, which features the stories of homeless people in St. Louis and more broadly, the issue of homelessness in St. Louis.

City homeless center with lofty goals opens 5 weeks after target date

By Camille Phillips Aug 8, 2016
In addition to seating in the central hall of Biddle, the homeless center has classroom and office space on either side.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

After months of planning, and a few political bumps along the way, the city-owned homeless center in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood opens Monday, five weeks after the initially targeted opening day.

Now known as the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center, the renovated building at the corner of Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street just north of downtown is the result of a close to two-year effort to create a permanent, walk-in, men’s shelter with an eye to the possible closure of New Life Evangelistic Center.