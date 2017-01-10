Related Program: 
St. Louisans to join the Women’s March on Washington — and plan a local march

By Jan 10, 2017
  • Beth Prusaczyk, Helen Petty and Kim Gabel discusses their reasons for joining Women's Marches on Jan. 21, 2017.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds of St. Louis women are planning to either travel to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington or attend a similar “sister march” planned in St. Louis for the same day, January 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. 

Here's a list of all cities where "sister marches" are anticipated to happen.

The march seeks to bring together women to “stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families, recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

The march has also given rise to some contentious dialogues about race and activism, as this New York Times article points out.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we spoke with three St. Louis organizers who are working to bring people to Washington D.C. for the march and bring together people in St. Louis for a march here. 

Joining the program:

  • Helen Petty, Organizer of the St. Louis contingent of Women’s March on Washington, Owner of Chop Shop Style-A Beauty and Barbering Collective in The Grove
  • Beth Prusaczyk, Organizer of the St. Louis contingent of Women’s March on Washington, Ph.D. student at Washington University
  • Kim Gamel, Organizer, Women’s March on St. Louis

Do you plan on attending the Women’s March on Washington or the Women’s March on St. Louis? We want to hear from you: Why are your marching, or, why aren’t you marching? Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir. Here are some of the perspectives we’ve heard so far:

Related Events

What: Women’s March on Washington

When: January 21, 2017

Where: Washington, D.C.

More information.

What: Women’s March on St. Louis

When: January 21, 2017

Where: Luther Ely Square, St. Louis, MO

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

