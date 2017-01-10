St. Louisans to join the Women’s March on Washington — and plan a local march

Hundreds of St. Louis women are planning to either travel to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington or attend a similar “sister march” planned in St. Louis for the same day, January 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Here's a list of all cities where "sister marches" are anticipated to happen.

The march seeks to bring together women to “stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families, recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

The march has also given rise to some contentious dialogues about race and activism, as this New York Times article points out.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we spoke with three St. Louis organizers who are working to bring people to Washington D.C. for the march and bring together people in St. Louis for a march here.

Joining the program:

Helen Petty, Organizer of the St. Louis contingent of Women’s March on Washington, Owner of Chop Shop Style-A Beauty and Barbering Collective in The Grove

Beth Prusaczyk, Organizer of the St. Louis contingent of Women’s March on Washington, Ph.D. student at Washington University

Kim Gamel, Organizer, Women’s March on St. Louis

Do you plan on attending the Women’s March on Washington or the Women’s March on St. Louis? We want to hear from you: Why are your marching, or, why aren’t you marching? Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir. Here are some of the perspectives we’ve heard so far:

@STLonAir @womensmarch @WomensMarchSTL no

I think we need to take care that women of color and women from non urban areas feel welcome. — Beth Huebner (@bethtris) January 9, 2017

@STLonAir @womensmarch I'm marching w/ @WomensMarchSTL b/c women are taken advantage of (sexually, financially, etc.) and I want it to end. — Erin Goodyear (@ErinGoodyear) January 10, 2017

Related Events

What: Women’s March on Washington

When: January 21, 2017

Where: Washington, D.C.

More information.

What: Women’s March on St. Louis

When: January 21, 2017

Where: Luther Ely Square, St. Louis, MO

More information.

