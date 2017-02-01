St. Louisans rally against Blunt's support of Trump's immigration order

By 20 minutes ago
  • Summer Albarcha stands with friends at a rally to show support for immigrants and refugees outside Senator Roy Blunt's downtown Clayton office. This week, Sen. Blunt released a statement expressing support for Trump's executive order on immigration.
    View Slideshow 1 of 10
    Summer Albarcha stands with friends at a rally to show support for immigrants and refugees outside Senator Roy Blunt's downtown Clayton office. This week, Sen. Blunt released a statement expressing support for Trump's executive order on immigration.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Demonstrators held various signs that read
    View Slideshow 2 of 10
    Demonstrators held various signs that read "resist."
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Ahmed Mousa, who was born in Iraq, holds his five-year-old daughter, Zena, as protesters chant for tolerance.
    View Slideshow 3 of 10
    Ahmed Mousa, who was born in Iraq, holds his five-year-old daughter, Zena, as protesters chant for tolerance.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Hundreds of protesters gathered at Hanley Rd. and Bonhomme Ave.
    View Slideshow 4 of 10
    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Hanley Rd. and Bonhomme Ave.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Protesters waved St. Louis-themed signs to announce their support for refugees.
    View Slideshow 5 of 10
    Protesters waved St. Louis-themed signs to announce their support for refugees.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Friends Mena Khaled and Abigail Overby chant in support of welcoming refugees.
    View Slideshow 6 of 10
    Friends Mena Khaled and Abigail Overby chant in support of welcoming refugees.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Clayton police officers move demonstrators back down a blocked street as the rally ends.
    View Slideshow 7 of 10
    Clayton police officers move demonstrators back down a blocked street as the rally ends.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Protesters hold signs referencing Hillary Clinton's popular vote win.
    View Slideshow 8 of 10
    Protesters hold signs referencing Hillary Clinton's popular vote win.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A lone Trump supporter takes a video of police and protesters at the end of the rally.
    View Slideshow 9 of 10
    A lone Trump supporter takes a video of police and protesters at the end of the rally.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Wes Schnitker leads a chant as the rally winds down.
    View Slideshow 10 of 10
    Wes Schnitker leads a chant as the rally winds down.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters gathered outside Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s office in Clayton today to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Anne Danis, of the group Indivisible St. Louis, helped organize the protest to urge Blunt to push back against the president’s order. As part of the protest, Danis took a handful of people to Blunt’s office so they could tell staffers how their lives have been affected by the executive order. 

Although Blunt said in a statement that the president's order is not a travel ban on Muslims, people outside his office saw it otherwise. They decried the policy, which they said was harmful to immigrants and refugees from the Middle East.

“We’re here out of love. We’re here out of love for our country, we’re here out of love for our neighbors,” Danis said. “What Blunt is doing is not correct, and what we are standing up for is what’s right.”

Indivisible St. Louis organized a similar protest last week after Danis heard talk show host Rachel Madow’s segment on political organizing. Danis said about 100 people attended that event to speak out against Trump’s cabinet appointments. Several other groups and organizers helped spread the word about the protest of through social media.

Today, protesters initially packed the sidewalks at the intersection of Hanley Rd. and Bonhomme Ave. outside Blunt’s office. After an hour of chanting, they moved into the street, blocking part of Bonhomme.  The crowd of more than 300 expressed a variety of concerns.

Medical researcher Shome Chatterjee told Blunt’s staff that his work studying tuberculosis in refugee populations in St. Louis was interrupted by the executive order. 

“It’s not that they’re a just drain on our resources or they’re not terrorists, they’re actually helping us understand a disease better,” he said.

Chatterjee said he and others are committed to making their voices heard.

“We will keep doing this, it’s going to be relentless, because this is the time to do it. Otherwise it’s going to spiral out of control,” Chatterjee said.

As the protest drew to a close, Blunt’s office responded with his statement.

“The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental part of who we are as a nation, and I always appreciate Missourians sharing their views. I believe our top priority should be to keep Americans safe,” Blunt said.

“That’s why I support increased vetting on people applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity,” the senator wrote. “We have to have the tools and policies in place to know, with absolute certainty, who these individuals are, where they are coming from, and whether they pose a threat to our communities. There is no travel ban on Muslims, and I would not support such a policy.”

More protests are scheduled in the coming month, including one Saturday at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Danis said she hopes to meet with others outside Blunt’s office each week going forward.

Follow Willis on Twitter: @WillisRArnold

Tags: 
Immigration
Refugees
Middle East
Roy Blunt
Top Stories

Related Content

Thursday: The local impacts of President Trump’s executive order on immigration, refugees

By 10 hours ago
Protesters gathered outside the Terminal 1 departure area at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sent the lives of many into chaos.

St. Louis plans on hold following Trump’s immigration order

By Jan 30, 2017
Hamishe Bahrani, at the restaurant she created with her husband: Cafe Natasha's. Bahrami sits in front of a wall of infused gins; her specialty.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

The call came in the middle of the night; Hamishe Bahrami’s childhood friend would be unable to visit from Iran.

“Today, she was supposed to arrive in St. Louis,” Bahrami said Monday. “She was so excited to come, visit St. Louis and see my life in person. We don’t know if we’re going to see each other again.”

5 Questions About The Law And Trump's Immigration Order

By Jan 30, 2017

President Trump's executive order on immigration late Friday ignited nationwide protests — and a slew of legal challenges.

At least four federal judges across the country have blocked part of the order and temporarily ensured refugees and travelers who reached U.S. soil would not be deported.

Here's an explanation of what happened so far and what could come next.

St. Louisans among thousands protesting Trump’s immigration order nationwide

By , & Jan 29, 2017
Protesters gathered outside the Terminal 1 departure area at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated to include information about Sunday's protest and official responses at 7:50 p.m.

St. Louisans gathered throughout the region over the weekend to protest President Donald J. Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.