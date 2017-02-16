St. Louisans reflect on the legacy of Japanese American internment, 75 years later

Sunday, February 19 marks 75 years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 in 1942, which cleared the way for the internment of Japanese Americans from the West Coast of the United States during World War II.

By June of 1942, more than 110,000 Japanese Americans were forced to leave behind their belongings, property and livelihoods to be relocated and incarcerated in internment camps across the country.

During that time, some Japanese Americans were able to find shelter at inland university programs that would sponsor them away from the internment camps. One such institution was Washington University in St. Louis.

In 1944, when the internment orders were lifted, many Japanese Americans who were interned in camps in Arkansas came to St. Louis in search of a new life.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air with guest host Stephanie Lecci, we devoted our entire program to looking back at this dark period of American history. We heard from several guests with personal and historical understanding of the years of Japanese American internment.

Joining the program:

Rebecca Copeland, Professor of Japanese Language & Literature, Washington University.

Rob Maesaka, a drama teacher and playwright at Wydown Middle School who is in the process of digitally archiving oral histories of St. Louisans who were interned. He is also working on a play about Japanese Internment, a follow-up to his 2015 play “White to Gray” about Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor.

Suzanne Sakahara, a retired Lindenwood University professor who, at age six, was sent with her family to live in an internment camp in California away from their home in Vashon, Washington. Her parents would eventually be sponsored by a St. Louis family to live outside of the internment camp.

We also heard from Dick Henmi, a noted St. Louis architect, who recounted his journey from being incarcerated in an internment outside of Fresno to attending Washington University to serving during World War II. You can read and listen to his story here.

