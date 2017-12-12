 State appeals court blocks Darren Wilson grand juror from speaking about the case | St. Louis Public Radio

State appeals court blocks Darren Wilson grand juror from speaking about the case

  • St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch announces on Nov 24, 2014, that the grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson on any of five counts that were presented to it.
    St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch announces that a grand jury has chosen not to charge Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's death on Nov. 24, 2014. An appeals court has told a grand juror in the case that he or she cannot speak publicly about it.
    File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

The Missouri Court of Appeals has become the latest to rule against a grand juror who wants to speak about what it was like to consider charging former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson with a crime in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Grand jurors take an oath of secrecy when they are sworn in. The unidentified juror wanted to be able to violate that oath in order to “contribute to the current dialogue around race relations” and to correct what the juror saw as misconduct by St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. In a unanimous opinion issued Tuesday, the appeals court said no.

“We do not find that making specific disclosures about grand jury proceedings is necessary for [the juror] to reach many of her goals stated in the petition,” Judge Colleen Dolan wrote. “We believe that Doe would be able to address all of these issues without specifically divulging details of particular proceedings.”

In addition to talking about race relations, Doe had wanted to teach people how grand juries function, lobby to change the way proceedings are conducted, and add to the conversation about whether grand juries are still needed.

The appeals court decision comes nearly a year to the day after a St. Louis County judge tossed out the case, saying the juror hadn’t made a strong enough argument for violating the oath of secrecy.

The ACLU of Missouri, which represented Doe in court, did not immediately return a request for comment. Its legal director, Tony Rothert, told St. Louis Public Radio in October that he would take the case to federal court if the state Appeals Court ruled against his client. Rothert had originally filed the case in federal court, but was told to argue state law issues first.

McCulloch also did not immediately comment on the ruling.

