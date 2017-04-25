State budget fully funds Missouri's K-12 schools, though Greitens can say no

Updated 5:25 p.m. with more details — What once seemed a challenge became reality Tuesday: Missouri’s K-12 schools will be fully funded under next year’s budget, something only Gov. Eric Greitens can change.

The Senate approved $45 million increase in funding, which is the same amount the House approved a couple weeks ago and is far more than the $3 million increase the governor had proposed. However, the definition of "fully funded" is up for debate among Democrats and Republicans.

Last year, Republicans lowered the definition of what it meant to fully fund the state's public schools. Democrats disagreed, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had said it needed $450 million more, not $71 million, and Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the bill. But Republicans overturned the veto, so the lower threshold is law.

The Senate budget committee chairman Dan Brown, a Rolla Republican, argued against Tuesday’s vote. His committee had given the Senate an estimated spending range of $3 million to $45 million.

“Not that I’m against fully funding the (K-12) formula,” he said, “(but) that’s why we left the budget as I presented it…to have that negotiating ability (with the House).”

Fellow Republican Gary Romine of Farmington, who led the effort to add $45 million, disagreed: “We can be political, we can talk about fully funding the formula, or we can do it.”

Greitens can change the amount of funding for public schools if he chooses, by using the line-item veto to permanently cut funding or by temporary withholding money and releasing it later if the state receives more revenues than projected.

The 19-14 vote on K-12 funding was among a few budget bills to pass in the Senate on Tuesday.

Another was the higher education bill, which kept the suggestion by the chamber's budget committee to give the University of Missouri System a 6.5 percent cut and other four-year universities a 9 percent cut. The funding is a reversal of what the House passed, meaning the chambers will have to come to an agreement at a later date.

As of early Tuesday evening, eight others awaited action; some will need to be changed during negotiations. The deadline to get the full budget to Greitens is May 5.

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

