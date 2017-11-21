 State sets execution date for Russell Bucklew | St. Louis Public Radio

State sets execution date for Russell Bucklew

By 1 minute ago
  • Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Supreme Court has set March 20, 2018, as the execution date for a Cape Girardeau man who shot and killed a romantic rival in 1996.

Russell Bucklew, 49, had previously been scheduled to die in 2014. But days before the execution date, he sued in federal court, arguing that he has a medical condition making lethal injection cruel and unusual punishment. The U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution so the case could heard through the legal system.

Bucklew has cavernous hemangioma, a condition that causes his blood vessels to form tumors inside his body, especially in areas like the nose and throat. One tumor, the suit said, blocked parts of his airway, and could cause choking or suffocation if it ruptured during the execution. The suit also said the condition meant the lethal injection drugs might not circulate as needed, which would prolong the execution and likely cause Bucklew extreme pain.

Russell Bucklew
Credit Missouri Department of Corrections

A federal judge threw out two of Bucklew’s arguments in January 2016, and ruled against him on the remaining claim in June. The judge wrote that Bucklew could not say for sure the execution would cause extreme pain or put him at risk of choking. What’s more, the judge wrote, Bucklew had not suggested reasonable alternatives that would lessen the pain or reduce the risk of choking.

Bucklew has appealed that ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But in an order issued Tuesday, the state Supreme Court scheduled a new execution date anyway.

In a statement, Bucklew’s attorney called the decision “premature.” She said she plans to keep “vigorously litigating Mr. Bucklew’s Eighth Amendment claims, and we intend to seek a stay of this execution date.”

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Russell Bucklew

Related Content

Missouri governor names panel to examine new DNA evidence in Marcellus Williams’ case

By Sep 12, 2017
Marcellus Williams' execution was postponed in August.
Missouri Department of Corrections

A few weeks after staying the execution of Marcellus Williams, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens named five retired judges Tuesday to the board of inquiry that’ll look at new DNA evidence.

Three of the five are from the St. Louis area: former state Appeals Court Judge Booker Shaw, former Circuit Judge Michael David and former U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson. Shaw will chair the panel, according to a news release from Greitens’ office.

Secret sedative: How Missouri uses pentobarbital in executions

By Aug 18, 2017
An illustration of Missouri death-row inmate Marcellus Williams.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri will use two of its 34 vials of the sedative pentobarbital on Tuesday when it executes Marcellus Williams, who was convicted in the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter.

The state has enough pentobarbital for 17 executions, Williams’ included, according to a document obtained by St. Louis Public Radio. No one except the state of Missouri knows where the stockpile comes from, despite lawsuits from inmates and media outlets.

Appeals Court Hears Two Challenges Brought By Death Row Inmates

By Chris McDaniel Sep 9, 2014
(via Flickr/Stephen M. Scott)

(Updated at 2:50 p.m., Tues., Sept. 9.) 

Even as the state prepares for another execution at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, two separate cases charge that the state's lethal injection method amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

On Tuesday morning, a federal appeals court heard arguments in two lawsuits brought by inmates on death row against the Department of Corrections, alleging the state's execution methods violate the Eighth Amendment, the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

U.S. Supreme Court Orders Missouri Halt Execution

By Chris McDaniel May 20, 2014
California Department of Corrections

Updated 5/21/14 6:35 pm

Missouri had hoped to carry out the nation's first execution since Oklahoma botched one, but the U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the state to halt its plans.

The U.S. Supreme Court was asked to step in after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals removed a stay that it originally put in place.

Russell Bucklew had been scheduled to be executed at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. It would have been the state's seventh execution in as many months — equaling the number of executions the state has carried out in the preceding nine years.