New appliances sit in the unfinished kitchen at the Ferguson Community Center.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Renovated Ferguson Senior Center won't be open in time for Christmas

North St. Louis County seniors will be waiting a bit longer for the opening of a new center run by the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. The organization is remodeling an unused kitchen and common room at the Ferguson Community Center to provide hot meals and programs for older adults. Though she had once hoped to open the center by Christmas, Executive Director Mary Schaefer said the space should be ready in the next two months.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a drug registry would save lives.
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

McCaskill early target of conservative ad campaign

Stay, Curious, St. Louis. You're winning awards.

It's been just over a year since we introduced Curious Louis — our reporting project where you ask the questions and we find the answers — to St. Louis.

Since then you've asked a lot of questions. But most importantly, we've answered a lot of questions, with your help. 

Curiosity Awards!

And here's some good news from Hearken, the people who created the platform on which Curious Louis is based: we've won two awards in their first-ever Champions of Curiosity Awards!

Steve Flick asked, “Why does the Civil War still hold sway over St. Louis and Missouri?” This is a big question, but St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Delach Leonard took an approach that the Hearken judges called "inventive." They appreciated how Mary formatted the story like a walking tour with ample background about our city's monuments. She also went the extra mile — she actually wore out a pair of shoes! — by helping you understand how the monuments connect to today's politics and culture in The Lou.

For their efforts, Mary and Steve received Hearken's story award for, "Most creative approach to answering a question."  

Arts and culture reporter Willis Ryder Arnold also received kudos for the Curious Louis story, "In search of the perfect doughnut." He and Andwele Jolly, who asked about St. Louis' best doughnuts, teamed up for this scouting mission. Our intrepid team searched the city and found a range of offerings that are still debated on our social media channels.  It was clear to Hearken's judges that this delectable tale was "The most fun story to report." 

Thanks to Andwele and Steve for submitting their questions and sharing their curiosity with the St. Louis Public Radio audience!

What are your questions?

You can get inspired by all of the Champions of Curiosity winners — nationwide and internationally — on Hearken's blog.

Do you have a question you'd like Curious Louis to look into? Is there something you think other Curious Louis readers might be able to answer for us? Submit your question in the box below. 

Curious Louis

Curious Louis finds out what it’s like to live in one of St. Louis’ flounder houses

By Sep 7, 2016
Benton Park resident Alexis Forman didn't know what a flounder house was before she bought her rehabbed home four years ago.
Stephanie Lecci | St. Louis Public Radio

Alexis Forman’s rehabbed Benton Park home has everything a typical house has: a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms.

But every now and then, she’ll find strangers out on the street, staring up at the exterior of her brick house — and its dramatically sloping roof.

Why are Dred and Harriet Scott buried in different cemeteries? Curious Louis finds out

By Dec 1, 2016
Dred Scott's grave is one of the most frequently visited graves at Calvary Cemetery. This photos was taken in November 2016.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Why aren’t Dred Scott and his wife buried in the same cemetery?

Pamela Richardson posed that question to Curious Louis recently after a visit to Calvary Cemetery in north St. Louis, where Dred Scott is buried.

“I wondered, ‘Is she not buried with him — and why not?’ I had been to Calvary many times. I had seen his place of rest, but her name was not on the tombstone,’’ said Richardson, who has family members buried at the cemetery.