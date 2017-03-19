The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels

Jazz Unlimited for March 19, 2017 is “The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Labels” Since the early 1970’s, the Danish labels Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge have recorded many great American jazz musicians who are not well recorded in this country because they were not jazz-rock fusioneers or “Young Lions.” We will play music by Buddy Tate, Kenny Drew, the New Jungle Orchestra, Stan Getz, The Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Joe Bonner, Johnny Griffin, Clark Terry, Ernie Wilkins, Jeanfrancois Prins, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, Joe Albany, Ronnie Cuber, Bob Brookmeyer, Jimmy Knepper, the New York Contemporary Five, Mary Lou Williams, Paul Bley, Johnny Dyani with Dudu Pukwana and Walt Dickerson & Sun Ra.

The Slide Show contains photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video presents the Kenny Drew Trio of Kenny Drew (p), Neils Henning Orsted Pederson (b) and Alvin Queen (d) playing Oscar Pettiford's Blues in the Closet in England.