Jazz Unlimited

The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels

By 1 minute ago

Jazz Unlimited for March 19, 2017 is “The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Labels”  Since the early 1970’s, the Danish labels Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge have recorded many great American jazz musicians who are not well recorded in this country because they were not jazz-rock fusioneers or “Young Lions.”  We will play music by Buddy Tate, Kenny Drew, the New Jungle Orchestra, Stan Getz, The Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Joe Bonner, Johnny Griffin, Clark Terry, Ernie Wilkins, Jeanfrancois Prins, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, Joe Albany, Ronnie Cuber, Bob Brookmeyer, Jimmy Knepper, the New York Contemporary Five, Mary Lou Williams, Paul Bley, Johnny Dyani with Dudu Pukwana and Walt Dickerson & Sun Ra.

The Slide Show contains photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video presents the Kenny Drew Trio of Kenny Drew (p), Neils Henning Orsted Pederson (b) and Alvin Queen (d) playing Oscar Pettiford's Blues in the Closet in England.

Stan Getz
Johnny Griffin
Clark Terry
Ernie Wilkins
Mary Lou

The Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Nov 27, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for November 27, 2016 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The Quieter Side of Jazz will feature a dozen solo piano players playing a style known as stride piano.  They were recorded over the years from 1921 to 1993.  Some of these pianists are James P.

Compositions Associated With Miles Davis

By May 8, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for May 8, 2016 will be  “Compositions Associated with Miles Davis.”  Trumpeter Miles Davis was one of the most important and innovative figures in jazz from 1947 until his death in 1991.  But, throughout his career and up until today, the provenance of some of the compositions he claimed as his have been in dispute.  We will hear his compositions along with those that are in dispute.  They will be played by Miles himself, Charlie Parker, Ray Bryant, J.J.

The Compositions of Richard Rodgers

By Mar 6, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 6, 2016 is “The Compositions of Richard Rodgers.”  Richard Rodgers was a composer who wrote over 900 compositions.  Music from his Broadway shows is used in jazz.  His music will be performed on this show by Stan Getz, Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, Bill Watrous, Roy Hargrove, Donald Byrd, Pepper Adams, Billie Holiday, the Great Jazz Trio, Gerry Mulligan, Nat Adderley, Sonny Clark, Miles Davis, Roger Kellaway, Red Mitchell. Gene Harris, John McLaughlin, Cassandra Wilson and Oliver Nelson.  This show is part of St.

Jazz Families: Blood Relatives-Part 4

By Feb 28, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 28, 2016 will be the fourth of a five-part series on “Jazz Families: Blood Relatives.”  There are an amazing number of jazz musicians who have blood relatives (mothers, fathers, siblings) who are also jazz musicians.  The musicians heard on this show include St.

The Career Of Tony Williams

By Jan 9, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for January 10, 2016 will be “The Career of Tony Williams.”  A child prodigy, drummer Tony Williams was born in Chicago in 1945 but was raised in Boston.  A student of Alan Dawson, Williams was playing professionally at age 13 with Sam Rivers and other advanced musicians.  At 17, he joined the Miles Davis Quintet and revolutionized the way rhythm sections have played since the mid-1960’s.  According to Drummer magazine, his playing suggested melody, counter-point, and harmony, which has been a revelation to most drummers since the 1960s.  He was one of the

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By May 18, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, May 22, 2016 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The Quieter Side of Jazz will present John Lewis, a pianist and composer whose style resided at the nexus of jazz and classical music.  We will hear him in settings ranging from the blues (“Pyramid” [“Blues for Junior”]) to Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez.”  New music will feature a recording of our own Clark Terry and Ernie Wilkins that has a vocal from Dexter Gordon, the Brazilian Trio Da Paz, Florida pianist Lynne Arriale, Philadelphian Duane Eubanks and DE3, Sonny Rollins’ latest

Tribute to St. Louis jazz great Clark Terry: ‘His aura radiated with the feeling and sound of jazz'

By Mar 25, 2016
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis was home to the late, great jazz musician Clark Terry, who died in last year at the age of 94.

Contemporary trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling was one of the many jazz musicians, from Miles Davis to Quincy Jones, who was influenced by Terry. Stripling, who spent part of his childhood in St. Louis, has returned to the city to pay tribute to Clark Terry at Jazz at the Bistro.

Clark Terry and his music have given back to St. Louis

By Nov 29, 2013
Clark Terry still played his horn upside down in the late 1980s.
From his autobiography

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon. - In his 2006 book, “City of Gabriels: The History of Jazz in St. Louis, 1895-1973,” Dennis Owsley explains the title and the theme of his book in the opening sentence of his introduction: “Trumpet players have shaped the sound and the direction of St. Louis jazz from the beginning.”

The Fifty-Five Year Career Of Kenny Barron

By Aug 2, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Jazz Unlimited show for August 2 is “The Fifty Year Career of Kenny Barron.”  Born in Philadelphia in 1943, pianist Kenny Barron began his career in 1960 and was best known early in his career for his work with Dizzy Gillespie.  Since that time he is now considered to be one of the most important and influential mainstream jazz pianists since the bebop era.  We will hear him with his own groups, Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Kevin Mahogany, Dave Holland, Benny Carter, Stan Getz, Regina Carter, Sphere, Judy Niemack, a six French horn ensemble, Joshua Breakstone, Ron Carter’s Piccolo Bass

Remembering Clark Terry

By Feb 27, 2015
Unknown / Unknown

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, March 1 will be “Remembering Clark Terry.”  One of our national treasures, St. Louis trumpeter and jazz educator Clark Terry died February 21 at the age of 94.  We will hear approximately 28 minutes of his voice, telling stories about his life.  The music will include Clark with Count Basie, Oscar Peterson, Benny Carter, Duke Ellington, his own Big B-A-D Band, Thelonious Monk, Coleman Hawkins, the Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band, St. Louisan Chris Woods, Abbey Lincoln, Tubby Hayes, J.J. Johnson and Lee Konitz.