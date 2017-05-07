 The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels-Part 2 | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels-Part 2

By 2 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for May 7, 2017 will be “The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels-Part 2.” Theses Danish labels provided a haven for American jazz musicians who were not involved in jazz-rock, avant-garde or the neo-classicism of the 1970’s through the early 1990’s. We will hear music of the King Oliver Creole Jazz Band on a great sounding re-issue, John Abercrombie, the Ernie Wilkins Almost Big Band, Teddy Edwards, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, Joe Locke, Red Rodney, Louis Smith, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Dexter Gordon, Zoot Sims, Onaje Allen Gumbs, Clark Terry, Junior Cook, Archie Shepp & Niels-Henning Ørsted Pederson, Lee Konitz & Hal Galper, George Cables, Art Pepper and Jim Hall.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show

This is a video of the Ernie Wilkins Almost Big Band playing Randy Weston's "Hi-Fly" at the 1983 Montreux Jazz Festival.

Tags: 
Ernie Wilkins
Teddy Edwards
Dexter Gordon
Clark Terry
Art Pepper

Related Content

The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels

By Mar 19, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 19, 2017 is “The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Labels”  Since the early 1970’s, the Danish labels Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge have recorded many great American jazz musicians who are not well recorded in this country because they were not jazz-rock fusioneers or “Young Lions.”  We will play music by Buddy Tate, Kenny Drew, the New Jungle Orchestra, Stan Getz, The Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Joe Bonner, Johnny Griffin, Clark Terry, Ernie Wilkins, Jeanfrancois Prins, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, Joe Albany, Ronnie Cuber, Bob Brookmeyer, Jim

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Apr 18, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 24, will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.” The Keys and Strings hour will feature pianist Keith Jarrett, one of the most amazing improvisers in jazz, in solo, duo and trio performances.  New music for April will include the debut live recording of the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra, the SF Jazz Collective performing the music of Michael Jackson, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, the Steve Kuhn Trio, the East-West Trumpet Summit, newly discovered live piano duets between Tommy Flanagan and Hank Jones, Ernie Wilkins’ Almost big Band, the Marc

Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 2

By Feb 9, 2015
Dennis C.. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C.. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 8 will be  “Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 2.”  While many jazz fans think that jazz musicians die young, data shows that this is not the case.  The month of February will be devoted to the music of over 200 major jazz artists who have performing careers of fifty years and longer.  Some of the 78 musicians heard in various combinations on tonight’s show are Ernestine Anderson, Benny Goodman, Mary Lou Williams, Abdullah Ibrahim, Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines, Quincy Jones, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald.

The Jazz History of St. Louis-Part 3: World War II and It's Aftermath

By Jul 18, 2014
Photographer Unknown / Courtesy of the Menees family

Jazz Unlimited on Sunday, July 20 will feature “The Jazz History of St. Louis, Part 3: World War II and Its Aftermath."  The period saw the formation of the George Hudson Orchestra and the early careers of Miles Davis, Clark Terry, Jimmy Forrest, Ernie Wilkins, Charles Fox, Chris Woods, Velma Middleton and Arvell Shaw.  Some of the rare recordings include the recording debut of Wendell Marshall, two tunes recorded by Jimmy Forrest at the Bolo Club, a recording by the Tommy Dean Band, a V-disc recording by Clark Terry and His Section Eights, a recording made in St.

The Career Of Teddy Edwards

By Aug 10, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 14, 2016 will be “The Career of Teddy Edwards.”  Tenor saxophonist Teddy Edwards would have been better known had he lived in New York.  His 58-year playing career was mostly in the Los Angeles area.  He was a soloist with his own groups, the big bands of Gerald Wilson, Onzy Matthews and Joe Castro and worked in studios.  In addition to the above, he will be heard with his own quartet and tentette, Howard McGhee, Dexter Gordon, Helen Humes, Benny Carter, Frank Butler, the first Brown-Roach Inc.

Americans In Paris-Part 1

By Feb 4, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for  February 5, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 1.”  Paris has always been welcoming to American jazz musicians.  Many outstanding recordings with Americans have been made there starting in 1937 with recordings of visiting Americans with Django Reinhardt and Stephanne Grapelli and continuing with Mary Lou Williams, the Clifford Brown Big Band, Chet Baker, Dizzy Gillespie with Sarah Vaughan, the Duke Ellington Violin Summit & band, Gary Burton, Dexter Gordon and Bud Powell, Horace Silver, Oscar Peterson, Thelonious Monk, Circle, Larry Young, the Quincy Jone

Jazz Giants Born In January And February

By Jan 28, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 29, 2016 will be “Jazz Giants Born in January and February.”  Jazz Giants are those musicians whose individuality makes them both instantly recognizable by their sound and revered for their inspiring playing. Among these giants are Henry "Red" Allen, Mildred Bailey, Frank Butler, Big Sid Catlett, Kenny Clarke, Curtis Counce, Tadd Dameron, Buddy DeFranco, Roy Eldridge, Jimmy Forrest, Stan Getz, Benny Golson, Dexter Gordon, Wardell Gray, Bobby Hutcherson, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, James P.

Remembering Bobby Hutcherson

By Sep 10, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for September 11, 2016 will be “Remembering Bobby Hutcherson.”  Vibes and marimba player Bobby Hutcherson was born in Los Angeles, California in 1941 and was raised in the suburb of Pasadena.  His first recording was with Les McCann in 1960.  He worked with Curtis Amy and Gerald Wilson before moving to New York in 1963.  He recorded for Blue Note on many classic albums and was active until 2015, dying August 15 of this year from emphysema.  In addition to the aforementioned artists, Hutcherson will be heard with our own Grant Green, Abbey Lincoln, Andrew Hill with ou

The Music of Sonny Rollins

By Mar 20, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 20, 2016 is “The Music of Sonny Rollins.”  Tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins is one of the greatest living improvisers in jazz.  Over his sixty plus year career, he has taken part in many recordings as both a leader and sideman.  He has also composed well-known jazz standards that remain challenging today.  We will him with his own groups, Bud Powell, Brown/Roach Inc. Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.  His compositions will be played by St. Louisan Grant Green with Sonny Clark, J.J.

The Compositions of Duke Ellington: Collaborations With Billy Strayhorn

By Apr 16, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 16, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Duke Ellington: Collaborations with Billy Strayhorn.”  Duke Ellington and his writing partner, Billy Strayhorn were so closely attuned that on some compositions, no one could tell who wrote what.  We will have selections from this collaboration by the Ellington Orchestra, Scott Amendola & Charlie Hunter, Stefon Harris, Kenny Baron & Dave Holland, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Clark Terry & Ernie Wilkins, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Tommy Flanagan & Jaki Byard, Cleo Laine, The Palmetto All-Stars, Art F

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By May 18, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, May 22, 2016 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The Quieter Side of Jazz will present John Lewis, a pianist and composer whose style resided at the nexus of jazz and classical music.  We will hear him in settings ranging from the blues (“Pyramid” [“Blues for Junior”]) to Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez.”  New music will feature a recording of our own Clark Terry and Ernie Wilkins that has a vocal from Dexter Gordon, the Brazilian Trio Da Paz, Florida pianist Lynne Arriale, Philadelphian Duane Eubanks and DE3, Sonny Rollins’ latest

Tribute to St. Louis jazz great Clark Terry: ‘His aura radiated with the feeling and sound of jazz'

By Mar 25, 2016
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis was home to the late, great jazz musician Clark Terry, who died in last year at the age of 94.

Contemporary trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling was one of the many jazz musicians, from Miles Davis to Quincy Jones, who was influenced by Terry. Stripling, who spent part of his childhood in St. Louis, has returned to the city to pay tribute to Clark Terry at Jazz at the Bistro.

Clark Terry and his music have given back to St. Louis

By Nov 29, 2013
Clark Terry still played his horn upside down in the late 1980s.
From his autobiography

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon. - In his 2006 book, “City of Gabriels: The History of Jazz in St. Louis, 1895-1973,” Dennis Owsley explains the title and the theme of his book in the opening sentence of his introduction: “Trumpet players have shaped the sound and the direction of St. Louis jazz from the beginning.”

The Compositions Of Jerome Kern

By Nov 3, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 6, 2016 will be “The Compositions of Jerome Kern.”  Composer Jerome Kern was one of the first to bring jazz rhythms and harmonies to theater music.  Paradoxically, he did not like jazz musicians arranging his music for their own performances.  But, jazz musicians like his tunes and are still using them as a basis for improvisation up until today.  We will hear music from Art Pepper, Ella Fitzgerald, St.

West Coast Jazz-Part 1

By Jun 6, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 7, 2015 is  “West Coast Jazz-Part 1.”  Known as “West Coast Jazz,” the very popular music of Los Angeles and San Francisco in the 1950’s was widely condemned by the eastern jazz critics mainly because it was not based in New York.  The music followed the east coast trends but sounded lighter and was more experimental.  This week’s show will cover the years 1950-1956 chronologically and will have 38 performances of the music which feature Dave Brubeck, Wardell Gray, Hampton Hawes, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Shelly Manne, Shorty Rogers, Bud

Remembering Horace Silver

By Jun 26, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Please join me Sunday night, June 29 on Jazz Unlimited from nine to midnight for “Remembering Horace Silver.”  Pianist, composer, bandleader and jazz giant Horace Silver died at the age of 85 on June 28.  He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1928,  Horace’s father was from the Cape Verdean islands and he had an affinity for those rhythms and Latin rhythms all his life.  He was one of the architects of the style known as hard bop and his major pianistic influence was Bud Powell.  Silver’s first major job was with Stan Getz in 1950.  He signed with Blue Note Records in 1952 and remained wit

The Pacific Jazz Record Label

By May 15, 2014

The Sunday, May 18  Jazz Unlimited show will feature music from  “The Pacific Jazz Record Label.”  Founded by Richard Bock and drummer Roy Harte in the early 1950’s in Los Angeles, the Pacific Jazz and World Pacific record labels documented the West Coast Jazz Scene from the cool jazz to the soul jazz eras until it was sold in 1967.  This show features the music of Art Pepper, Shorty Rogers, Joe Pass, the Chico Hamilton Quintet, the Bud Shank/Laurindo Almeida group that preceded the bossa nova craze of the early 1960’s, Jimmy Rowles, John Lewis, Bill Perkins, Richie Kamuca, the Gerald Wilso

The Great Jazz Soloists-Part 1

By Aug 4, 2013
Dennis C. Ows;ey / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

On the August 4, 2013 edition of Jazz Unlimited, we begin a four part series highlighting the great jazz soloists.  A great jazz solo is awe-inspiring, exciting, emotional and always tells a story.  In the entire history of jazz, there may be less than 140 soloists who are consistently capable of a great solo in nearly every performance.  We will hear some of them spotlighted tonight.  The musicians featured include Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Morgan, Woody Shaw.