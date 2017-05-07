Jazz Unlimited for May 7, 2017 will be “The Steeplechase, Storyville and Challenge Record Labels-Part 2.” Theses Danish labels provided a haven for American jazz musicians who were not involved in jazz-rock, avant-garde or the neo-classicism of the 1970’s through the early 1990’s. We will hear music of the King Oliver Creole Jazz Band on a great sounding re-issue, John Abercrombie, the Ernie Wilkins Almost Big Band, Teddy Edwards, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, Joe Locke, Red Rodney, Louis Smith, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Dexter Gordon, Zoot Sims, Onaje Allen Gumbs, Clark Terry, Junior Cook, Archie Shepp & Niels-Henning Ørsted Pederson, Lee Konitz & Hal Galper, George Cables, Art Pepper and Jim Hall.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show

This is a video of the Ernie Wilkins Almost Big Band playing Randy Weston's "Hi-Fly" at the 1983 Montreux Jazz Festival.