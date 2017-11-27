Steve Conway resigns as 8th Ward alderman to become St. Louis assessor

A 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has resigned to become the city’s assessor.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office announced this morning that Alderman Steve Conway, D-8th Ward, would replace St. Louis assessor Freddie Dunlap, who recently retired. The assessor sets the value of property within the city.

“Steve’s experience in government, his acumen and his passion for the city make him the ideal candidate for this position,” Krewson said in a statement. “The assessor is a serious position that requires someone with Steve’s commitment. I couldn’t be more happy that he is taking on this role.”

Conway, the son of former St. Louis Mayor James Conway, has represented the 8th Ward since November 1990, and was third in seniority at the board. In 1998, he lost a Democratic primary for state auditor to Claire McCaskill. McCaskill used that office as a springboard to a career in Washington, D.C.

In addition to his elected service, Conway is a lawyer and an accountant. He’s been the chief financial officer for Imo’s Pizza since 2004, a position he will leave to become assessor. He had chaired the Ways and Means committee, which handles the city’s budget.

Conway faced no opposition in his 2007 and 2011 contests. But in 2015, he beat his challenger, Kevin McKinney, by fewer than 100 votes. Recently, he found himself at odds with his ward on key issues. Conway had endorsed Krewson in the Democratic primary, but his ward voted soundly for city Treasurer Tishaura Jones. In addition, he had supported Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase that will help fund raises for police and firefighters. The 8th Ward was one of four wards to vote against the issue.

Conway’s resignation sets up a special election to fill the remainder of his term. The city’s Democratic Central Committee will pick the party’s candidate, but others can enter as Republican, third-party or independent challengers. No date has been set for that new election.

Conway is the second alderman to leave the board for a position with the mayor's office. Dionne Flowers resigned from the 2nd Ward in August to become the register, the city’s top record-keeper.

