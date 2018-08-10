STLPR reporter connects with Kenyan-born teens from St. Louis during their service trip

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked briefly with St. Louis Public Radio education reporter Ryan Delaney, who is currently traveling in Uganda after spending time in Kenya and Rwanda.

While in Kenya, he connected with a group of Kenyan-born teens from St. Louis who are back in their home country on a service project.

“It’s been quite the homecoming and reunion for them,” Delaney said over the phone from Africa.

Host Don Marsh talks with reporter Ryan Delaney, who is currently in Uganda.

“They’re going to get to see their families early next week and over this weekend,” the reporter explained, adding that for some of the teens it’s their first time back to Kenya. “But these are kids who count themselves incredibly lucky that their families won green cards through a very competitive lottery system to move to the United States, and they’re going through a mentorship program with some older African and Kenyan immigrants in the St. Louis area.”

Delaney said the service trip “was all their idea” and that they have helped build two new classrooms at a school in central Kenya during their visit as well as donated many supplies and renovated a small hospital in the southwestern region of the country.

