STLPR reporters analyze Missouri primary election results

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with three St. Louis Public Radio reporters about the results of Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri.

Joining him for the discussion were reporters Jo Mannies, Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann.

They discussed:

The upset win of Ferguson councilman Wesley Bell over longtime incumbent Bob McCulloch for St. Louis County prosecutor

The upcoming contest between Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley for a U.S. Senate seat

The narrow victory in the Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger over Mark Mantovani

The large margin of victory in the defeat of Proposition A, so-called right-to-work

Rep. Lacy Clay defeating Cori Bush for the Democratic primary in Missouri’s first congressional district, a district that’s steadily under control of the Democratic Party

Missouri’s upcoming race in the second congressional district pitting Democratic winner Cort VanOstran against incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner

