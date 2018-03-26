Stray Dog, Max & Louie win big at St. Louis Theater Circle awards

St. Louis’ small theater companies were the big winners Monday night in the sixth annual Theater Circle awards.

Stray Dog Theatre took home six awards for the musical “Ragtime” and another for “A Doll’s House.” “Ragtime,” the story of African-American life in the early 20th Century, won in categories including Outstanding Actor, Actress and Production of a Musical.

Max and Louie Productions won five awards, all for its presentation of “Souvenir,” the story of an eccentric singer.

Larger companies The Muny and The Rep each came away with four awards.

Here’s the full list (winners are bolded and marked with an asterisk).

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Heather Beal, Dot, The Black Rep

Rachel Christopher, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Andra Harkins, Steel Magnolias, Stray Dog Theatre

*Larissa White, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Theatre Macabre

Gwen Wotawa, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Insight Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

*John Bratkowski, Sweet Revenge, Upstream Theater

Gary Glasgow, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Andrew Kuhlman, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Ben Ritchie, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare

William Roth, A Behanding in Spokane, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy

Sophia Brown, The Way We Get By, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Thomasina Clarke, Dot, The Black Rep

*Debby Lennon, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

Justine Salata, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep

Rachel Tibbetts, Little Thing, Big Thing, The Midnight Company

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

*Paul Cereghino, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

Miles G. Jackson, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep

Jason Meyers, Stones in His Pockets, West End Players Guild

Jared Sanz-Agero, Stones in His Pockets, West End Players Guild

John Wolbers, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

*Brian Sidney Bembridge, The Royale, The Rep

Patrick Huber and Tony Anselmo, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

Bess Moynihan, Title and Deed, The Midnight Company

Peter Sargent, All My Sons, The Rep

Sean M. Savoie, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

David Bullard, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

*Mikhail Fiksel, The Royale, The Rep

Mark Kelley, The Flick, R-S Theatrics

Ellie Schwetye, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Rusty Wandall, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

*Teresa Doggett, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

JC Krajicek, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare

Michael Alan Stein, Seven Guitars, The Black Rep

Jane Sullivan, Remnant, Mustard Seed Theatre

David Toser, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Kyra Bishop, Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre

Kristin Cassidy, Oedipus Apparatus, West End Players Guild

Dunsi Dai, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

Narelle Sissons, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

*Peter and Margery Spack, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Kim Furlow, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

*Rachel Hanks, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre

Linda Kennedy, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Andrea Purnell, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Kathleen Wise, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

*Jim Butz, Uncle Vanya, Rebels and Misfits Productions

Gary Glasgow, Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre

Ron Himes, Seven Guitars, The Black Rep

Stephen Peirick, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre

Chauncy Thomas, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Drama

Nicole Angeli, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre

Kari Ely, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Alexis J. Roston, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Max & Louie Productions

*Jacqueline Thompson, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

Donna Weinsting, Unsuspecting Susan, Inevitable Theatre Company

Outstanding Actor in a Drama

Christopher Harris, A Human Being Died That Night, Upstream Theater

Nick LaMedica, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

*Andrew Michael Neiman, Uncle Vanya, Rebels and Misfits Productions

Carl Overly Jr., Of Mice and Men, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Jim Poulos, Hamlet, The Rep

Outstanding New Play

(Tie)

*First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Honor Student, Michael Erickson, Tesseract Theatre

Oedipus Apparatus, Lucy Cashion, West End Players Guild

*Percentage America, Carter Lewis, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

twelfth period, or not another twelfth night, Equally Represented Arts

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Katharine Goeldner, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

*Ricky Ian Gordon & Michael Korie, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Stephen Lord, Titus, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Benedetta Orsi, Carmen, Winter Opera Saint Louis

James Robinson, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera

Carousel, Union Avenue Opera

*The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Albert Herring, Union Avenue Opera

The Student Prince, Winter Opera Saint Louis

The Trial, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

*Jennifer Buchheit, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Jeffrey Richard Carter, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre

Charles Creath, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

Sarah Nelson, Lizzie, New Line Theatre

Ben Whiteley, A Chorus Line, The Muny

Outstanding Choreographer

*Chris Bailey, Newsies, The Muny

Sam Gaitsch, Spring Awakening, Stray Dog Theatre

Denis Jones, A Chorus Line, The Muny

Stephanie Paul, The Royale, The Rep

Taylor Pietz, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

*Evan Addams, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Kari Ely, 9 to 5 the Musical, Stages St. Louis

Carmen Garcia, In the Heights, R-S Theatrics

Emily Skinner, The Little Mermaid, The Muny

Marcy Wiegert, Lizzie, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Ben Davis, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Muny

John Flack, Next to Normal, Insight Theatre Company

Matthew Hydzik, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis

Dominique Scott, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rep

*John Tartaglia, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Rob Denton, A Chorus Line, The Muny

Rob Lippert, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre

Sean M. Savoie, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis

Nathan W. Scheuer, The Little Mermaid, The Muny

*Mark Wilson, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

David Blake, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Jim Burwinkel, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

Adam Koch, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rep

*Michael Schweikardt, The Little Mermaid, The Muny

James Wolk, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Garth Dunbar, Seussical, Stages St. Louis

Eileen Engel, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

*Robin L. McGee, The Little Mermaid, The Muny

Brad Musgrove, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis

Sarah Porter, Lizzie, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Leah Berry, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis

Kay Love, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Muny

Kirsten Scott, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis

*Anna Skidis Vargas, Lizzie, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Jon Hey, Sweeney Todd, Stray Dog Theatre

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Newsies, The Muny

*Omega Jones, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Matt Pentecost, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre

Jeffrey Schecter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

The AFI’s Top 100 Greatest American Films of All Time: A Parody, Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre

*First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare

Sweet Revenge, Upstream Theater

The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre

*Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

twelfth period, or not another twelfth night, Equally Represented Arts

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

A Chorus Line, The Muny

Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny

Lizzie, New Line Theatre

*Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Edward Coffield, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare

Bruce Longworth, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

*Sydnie Grosberg Ronga, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

Rachel Tibbetts, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Jenn Thompson, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Paul Mason Barnes, Hamlet, The Rep

Gary F. Bell, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre

Stuart Carden, The Royale, The Rep

*Marcia Milgrom Dodge, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

Wayne Salomon, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Director of a Musical

*Justin Been, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

Stephen Bourneuf, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis

Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Lizzie, New Line Theatre

Ron Himes, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

Denis Jones, A Chorus Line, The Muny

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre

Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep

*Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions

The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama

August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

*The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep

Hamlet, The Rep

Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre

The Royale, The Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep

Lizzie, New Line Theatre

*Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre

South Pacific, Stages St. Louis

Spring Awakening, Stray Dog Theatre

Special Award

Jan Albus and Lara Teeter, Variety Theatre

