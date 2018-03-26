Stray Dog, Max & Louie win big at St. Louis Theater Circle awards

St. Louis’ small theater companies were the big winners Monday night in the sixth annual Theater Circle awards.
Stray Dog Theatre took home six awards for the musical “Ragtime” and another for “A Doll’s House.” “Ragtime,” the story of African-American life in the early 20th Century, won in categories including Outstanding Actor, Actress and Production of a Musical.
Max and Louie Productions won five awards, all for its presentation of “Souvenir,” the story of an eccentric singer.
Larger companies The Muny and The Rep each came away with four awards.
Here’s the full list (winners are bolded and marked with an asterisk).
Heather Beal, Dot, The Black Rep
Rachel Christopher, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Andra Harkins, Steel Magnolias, Stray Dog Theatre
*Larissa White, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Theatre Macabre
Gwen Wotawa, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Insight Theatre Company
*John Bratkowski, Sweet Revenge, Upstream Theater
Gary Glasgow, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Andrew Kuhlman, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Ben Ritchie, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare
William Roth, A Behanding in Spokane, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Sophia Brown, The Way We Get By, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Thomasina Clarke, Dot, The Black Rep
*Debby Lennon, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
Justine Salata, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep
Rachel Tibbetts, Little Thing, Big Thing, The Midnight Company
*Paul Cereghino, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
Miles G. Jackson, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep
Jason Meyers, Stones in His Pockets, West End Players Guild
Jared Sanz-Agero, Stones in His Pockets, West End Players Guild
John Wolbers, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
*Brian Sidney Bembridge, The Royale, The Rep
Patrick Huber and Tony Anselmo, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
Bess Moynihan, Title and Deed, The Midnight Company
Peter Sargent, All My Sons, The Rep
Sean M. Savoie, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
David Bullard, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
*Mikhail Fiksel, The Royale, The Rep
Mark Kelley, The Flick, R-S Theatrics
Ellie Schwetye, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Rusty Wandall, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
*Teresa Doggett, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
JC Krajicek, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare
Michael Alan Stein, Seven Guitars, The Black Rep
Jane Sullivan, Remnant, Mustard Seed Theatre
David Toser, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep
Kyra Bishop, Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre
Kristin Cassidy, Oedipus Apparatus, West End Players Guild
Dunsi Dai, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
Narelle Sissons, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
*Peter and Margery Spack, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
Kim Furlow, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
*Rachel Hanks, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre
Linda Kennedy, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
Andrea Purnell, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
Kathleen Wise, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
*Jim Butz, Uncle Vanya, Rebels and Misfits Productions
Gary Glasgow, Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre
Ron Himes, Seven Guitars, The Black Rep
Stephen Peirick, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre
Chauncy Thomas, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
Nicole Angeli, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre
Kari Ely, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Alexis J. Roston, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Max & Louie Productions
*Jacqueline Thompson, Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
Donna Weinsting, Unsuspecting Susan, Inevitable Theatre Company
Christopher Harris, A Human Being Died That Night, Upstream Theater
Nick LaMedica, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
*Andrew Michael Neiman, Uncle Vanya, Rebels and Misfits Productions
Carl Overly Jr., Of Mice and Men, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Jim Poulos, Hamlet, The Rep
(Tie)
*First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Honor Student, Michael Erickson, Tesseract Theatre
Oedipus Apparatus, Lucy Cashion, West End Players Guild
*Percentage America, Carter Lewis, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
twelfth period, or not another twelfth night, Equally Represented Arts
Katharine Goeldner, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
*Ricky Ian Gordon & Michael Korie, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Stephen Lord, Titus, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Benedetta Orsi, Carmen, Winter Opera Saint Louis
James Robinson, The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Carousel, Union Avenue Opera
*The Grapes of Wrath, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Albert Herring, Union Avenue Opera
The Student Prince, Winter Opera Saint Louis
The Trial, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
*Jennifer Buchheit, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Jeffrey Richard Carter, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre
Charles Creath, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
Sarah Nelson, Lizzie, New Line Theatre
Ben Whiteley, A Chorus Line, The Muny
*Chris Bailey, Newsies, The Muny
Sam Gaitsch, Spring Awakening, Stray Dog Theatre
Denis Jones, A Chorus Line, The Muny
Stephanie Paul, The Royale, The Rep
Taylor Pietz, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre
*Evan Addams, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Kari Ely, 9 to 5 the Musical, Stages St. Louis
Carmen Garcia, In the Heights, R-S Theatrics
Emily Skinner, The Little Mermaid, The Muny
Marcy Wiegert, Lizzie, New Line Theatre
Ben Davis, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Muny
John Flack, Next to Normal, Insight Theatre Company
Matthew Hydzik, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis
Dominique Scott, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rep
*John Tartaglia, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny
Rob Denton, A Chorus Line, The Muny
Rob Lippert, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre
Sean M. Savoie, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis
Nathan W. Scheuer, The Little Mermaid, The Muny
*Mark Wilson, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
David Blake, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Jim Burwinkel, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
Adam Koch, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rep
*Michael Schweikardt, The Little Mermaid, The Muny
James Wolk, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis
Garth Dunbar, Seussical, Stages St. Louis
Eileen Engel, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
*Robin L. McGee, The Little Mermaid, The Muny
Brad Musgrove, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis
Sarah Porter, Lizzie, New Line Theatre
Leah Berry, South Pacific, Stages St. Louis
Kay Love, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Muny
Kirsten Scott, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis
*Anna Skidis Vargas, Lizzie, New Line Theatre
Jon Hey, Sweeney Todd, Stray Dog Theatre
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Newsies, The Muny
*Omega Jones, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Matt Pentecost, The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line Theatre
Jeffrey Schecter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny
The AFI’s Top 100 Greatest American Films of All Time: A Parody, Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre
*First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare
Sweet Revenge, Upstream Theater
The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
Dancing at Lughnasa, Mustard Seed Theatre
*Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
twelfth period, or not another twelfth night, Equally Represented Arts
A Chorus Line, The Muny
Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Muny
Lizzie, New Line Theatre
*Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Edward Coffield, Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare
Bruce Longworth, The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
*Sydnie Grosberg Ronga, Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
Rachel Tibbetts, First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Jenn Thompson, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep
Paul Mason Barnes, Hamlet, The Rep
Gary F. Bell, A Doll's House, Stray Dog Theatre
Stuart Carden, The Royale, The Rep
*Marcia Milgrom Dodge, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
Wayne Salomon, August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
*Justin Been, Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
Stephen Bourneuf, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Stages St. Louis
Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Lizzie, New Line Theatre
Ron Himes, Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
Denis Jones, A Chorus Line, The Muny
First Impressions, SATE Ensemble Theatre
Is He Dead?, St. Louis Shakespeare
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Rep
*Souvenir, Max & Louie Productions
The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
August: Osage County, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
*The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Rep
Hamlet, The Rep
Intimate Apparel, The New Jewish Theatre
The Royale, The Rep
Crossin’ Over, The Black Rep
Lizzie, New Line Theatre
*Ragtime, Stray Dog Theatre
South Pacific, Stages St. Louis
Spring Awakening, Stray Dog Theatre
Jan Albus and Lara Teeter, Variety Theatre
