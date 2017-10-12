 ‘Strong is the New Pretty’ author Kate T. Parker discusses empowerment for girls | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

‘Strong is the New Pretty’ author Kate T. Parker discusses empowerment for girls

  Courtney Berg and Kate T. Parker joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss
    Courtney Berg and Kate T. Parker joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss "Strong is the New Pretty" and girls' empowerment.
On Thursday's St. Louis on the Air, we turned our discussion to that of girls empowerment with Kate T. Parker, author of “Strong is the New Pretty,” and Courtney Berg, executive director of Girls on the Run, a local non-profit that uses running as a tool for youth development.

"When you have power, you get to know your voice and use it," Berg said of the need to teach girls earlier of their power.

Parker, who has two daughter of her own, said that value for women is often determined based on looks.

"I wanted my girls to know that who they were at their core, without capitulating, was enough," Parker said. "As a photographer, I used images to show that."

"Strong is the New Pretty," features photographs and stories of girls from ages 4-18. 

"At the very least, I hope this book will remind girls of how they once thought of themselves," Parker said.

Listen as Berg and Parker discuss what girls' empowerment consists of:

Related Event

What: Girls on the Run St. Louis Presents "Strong Is the New Pretty: A Night with Kate T. Parker"
When: Thursday, October 12 from 6:30 - 9 p.m.
Where: New City School, 5209 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
More information.

Girls on the Run
STLPR Talk Shows

