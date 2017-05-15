 T-X training jet to be assembled in St. Louis, if Boeing gets the contract | St. Louis Public Radio

T-X training jet to be assembled in St. Louis, if Boeing gets the contract

    Boeing's T-X could mean 1,800 direct and in-direct jobs in St. Louis, should the Air Force award the contract to the company.
    (courtesy of Boeing)

Boeing officials announced Monday the company’s decision to assemble the T-X training jet in St. Louis, meaning approximately 1,800 direct and in-direct jobs for the region.

But those jobs depend on whether the U.S. Air Force gives Boeing and Saab the contract later this year. Lockheed Martin and the Korean Aerospace Industries’ T-50A and the Italian company Leonardo along with its U.S. subsidiary DRS are also competing for the aircraft, which will replace the T-38.

Elected officials, including Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, pledged support to help Boeing win the bid.

“I want you to know that my team is going to work with you side-by-side every step of the way, so that we can win this contract so that Boeing can building the T-X right here in St. Louis, Missouri,” Greitens told a crowd at the announcement.

After the event the governor told reporters his administration will make the case to the secretary of defense and the Trump administration about the importance of building the jet in St. Louis. (Greitens said he was also working to ensure the business recruiting arm of the state, the Missouri Partnership, would get funding after being eliminated from the state’s budget by lawmakers.)

Sen. Claire McCaskill said she has confidence in Boeing’s T-X because of its history of producing capable aircraft on-time and on-budget, such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Democrat said she expects the Air Force will take into account that the T-50A is being heavily subsidized by the South Korean government.

“That’s why I’m hopeful that a full and fair competition will take into account that the competitor is getting some subsidization from a foreign country, that will bring this aircraft here to St. Louis,” McCaskill said, “because the men and women of Boeing deserve it and America’s military deserves it.”

The Air Force plans to buy 350 aircraft. The contract’s estimated worth is $16 billion and likely would mean production into the 2030s.

“Our highly skilled St. Louis workforce designed, assembled and brought Boeing T-X to life, and the continue to define the future, not just for our company, but for our customers and the global aerospace industry,” said Shelly Lavender, St. Louis senior executive and president of Boeing Military Aircraft.

Boeing unveiled two T-X aircraft with its partner Saab last September. Test flights of both aircraft took place in December and again last month.

The Air Force is expected to make a decision later this year.

Boeing
T-X
Boeing moving Defense, Space and Security HQ out of St. Louis; most jobs to stay

By & Dec 13, 2016
Autoclave at new Boeing commerical airline parts facility in St. Louis
Maria Altman| St. Louis Public Radio

Boeing will move its defense unit from St. Louis to Arlington, Virginia. A spokesman Tuesday confirmed the decision, which was made by senior management. Boeing's defense headquarters have been in St. Louis since the 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas.

McCaskill appears to side with Boeing, for now, in dispute over Air Force One

By Dec 6, 2016
Air Force One, the typical air transport of the President of the United States of America, flying over Mount Rushmore.
Air Force photo | Wikipedia

Updated with Trump's latest comments:

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is continuing to hammer away at some GOP hints that Republicans might try to trim or privatize Medicare and Social Security. But on Tuesday, she also took on an issue closer to home – defending Boeing Co. from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump, a Republican, caused Boeing’s stock to briefly go into freefall Tuesday after he tweeted that he wanted to cancel the aircraft giant’s contract to build new Air Force One aircraft. Trump claimed the price was too high.

Boeing opens facility to build commercial airplane parts

By Oct 13, 2016
Autoclave at new Boeing commerical airline parts facility in St. Louis
Maria Altman| St. Louis Public Radio

Boeing’s new facility will start production of composite parts for the 777X commercial jet in January.

The company held a ribbon cutting for a new 424,000-square-foot plant on Thursday. Eventually Boeing expects to hire about 700 employees for production on the 777X in St. Louis.

Boeing unveils prototype to train next generation of Air Force pilots

By Sep 13, 2016
Boeing and Saab unveil its T-X model, with touch-screen capabilities, two tails and doors that open downwards.
Eli Chen

Boeing unveiled a fighter jet model at the company's St. Louis factory today in its bid to replace the U.S. Air Force's aging pilot trainer aircraft. 

Boeing and Swedish automaker Saab collaborated for nearly three years on the T-X model, which is designed to train Air Force pilots. The company did not disclose the plane's cost, but it is marketed as being more affordable and flexible than older models.

Since the 1960s, the Air Force has trained more than 60,000 pilots on Northrop Grumman's T-38 Talon, which also has been used to train NASA's astronauts. Boeing is competing with Northrop, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

New Boeing laboratory helps develop drones that can work together

By Aug 10, 2016
Eli Chen

Inside a huge warehouse at Boeing’s headquarters in St. Charles, a table-shaped drone rose from the middle of the floor.

As intern Edwin Mercado-Colon sat at a computer typing commands, the drone began to move around the room and an unmanned vehicle automatically followed.  But Mercado-Colon wasn’t using a controller to direct the drone. Instead, he picked a destination for the drone without telling it how to get there.

“He’s picking a spot in the lab to fly to,” said Mike Abraham, manager of Boeing’s Collaborative Autonomous Systems Laboratory. “That command goes to the vehicle. The vehicle knows where it is because of the motion capture system. It’s determining how to get to the next point, on its own.”

Developing unmanned vehicles that can work together on their own represents the latest in drone technology, a global industry that analysts predict could be worth $127 billion by 2020.