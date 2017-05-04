 Talking with both of St. Louis’ James Beard Award winners | St. Louis Public Radio
Talking with both of St. Louis’ James Beard Award winners

  • Alex Donley and Kevin Nashan show off their newly-earned James Beard Foundation Awards.
On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we spoke with the two St. Louis recipients of James Beard Awards.

Joining the discussion:

  • Kevin Nashan, chef/owner of Sidney Street Café in Benton Park that was recognized earlier this week as Best Chef: Midwest
  • Alex Donley, co-owner of Gioia’s Deli on The Hill that was recognized as an America’s Classics Award winner
  • Catherine Klene, managing editor of Sauce Magazine  

Listen:

