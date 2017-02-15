Tax season is upon us — here are your questions, answered ahead of that April 18 deadline

Except for the select few of you who have already filed your tax return, you may have started scratching your head and scrambling ahead of that April 18 deadline. Tax season is upon us!

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Maria Altman was joined by CPA Lance Weiss who is with the St. Louis tax and accounting firm SFW Partners, LLC, about tax tips you should take into account this season.

Of the 152 million people who filed tax returns last year, about 111 million received a return back on their taxes for too much withheld. The average refund was $2800.

Weiss answered questions from small business owners, retirees, and working individuals on ways to ensure you’re getting the return you should be getting. He also pointed out important forms people should keep an eye out for, like tax forms to prove you have health insurance, either through the Health Insurance Marketplace or through your employer.

While there aren’t changes to the tax code this year, Weiss also discussed a tax code revision that could be coming under President Trump, who has the House and Senate in alignment behind him. The last time the tax code was revised was in 1986, under President Reagan.

Listen for more tax questions about fraud, tax software and how to reconcile part-time work on your tax return here:

