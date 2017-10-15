 The Thelonious Monk Centennial | St. Louis Public Radio
The Thelonious Monk Centennial

Jazz Unlimited for October 15, 2017 will be “The Thelonious Monk Centennial.”  In his lifetime, Thelonious Monk composed just over 70 tunes.  Monk’s little gems are the second most recorded compositions in all of jazz history.  Monk would have been 100 years old on October 10.  We will play his music performed by him on solo piano, small groups and big bands and by Ray Anderson, Carmen McRae, Scott Amendola, the Monk’s Music Trio, Abbey Lincoln, Irene Schweizer, Coleman Hawkins, Organ Monk, Fred Hersch, John Coltrane, Andy Bey, Kenny Barron & Regina Carter, Danilo Perez, Steve Lacy and Sonny Rollins.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Thelonious Monk on piano, Charlie Rouse on tenor saxophone, Larry Gales on bass and Ben Riley on drums playing "Hackensack" on British TV in 1965.

Thelonious Monk
Carmen McRae
John Coltrane
Abbey Lincoln
Regina Carter

