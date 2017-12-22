There's still time to buy these 5 local holiday gifts for St. Louis-lovers

It can seem daunting to find the ultimate gift that captures St. Louis’ charm and convinces your family to explore the region.

Whether you’re showing loved ones around the city or just bringing the Midwest back home, here are five ways to bring the food, pastimes and St. Louis pride to Christmas with you.

Locally-made BBQ sauce

It’s hard to point someone to just one great local barbecue sauce; there are just too many. But it’s hard to go wrong with Pappy’s Smokehouse, which sells sweet, original, and spicy flavors. For a wider variety with some surprising options, try Figuero's Espresso Bar & Hot Sauce Shop in St. Charles, Missouri.

Wearable St. Louis pride

Doff your hat to show respect for the city. The City Circle flat-bill trucker says “I love St. Louis” without fanfare. For the baseball cap-averse, Arch Apparel also sells a number of other St. Louis-themed goods — including wine growlers, animal onesies, and sweatshirts.

“Steak Delight”

The Ferguson-based Paul’s Market has sliced meat since 1960. It offers holiday specials, including the hard-to-beat “Steak Delight” — eight 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filets mignons. Although it’s too late to get a pack in time for Christmas Day, the deli offers gift-cards, and the meat packs will be ready for pickup after Christmas.

A roll down Tropicana Lanes

This iconic bowling alley offers gift certificates in any amount. Those in town for New Year’s Eve can enjoy two hours of unlimited bowling, with a pizza and a pitcher of soda for $70. Take the whole family to experience 52 lanes at the Richmond Heights establishment.

The ultimate guidebooks

Author Amanda E. Doyle is known for books on the city, and she gives a few tips in her Finally! A Locally Produced Guidebook to St. Louis by and for St. Louisans, Neighborhood by Neighborhood. In a similar vein, she recently released a second edition of 100 Things to Do In St. Louis Before You Die.

