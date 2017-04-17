 Think you could meet 100 people in 100 days? St. Louisan shares her method in a new book | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Think you could meet 100 people in 100 days? St. Louisan shares her method in a new book

By Apr 17, 2017
  Keisha Mabry, the Director of Innovation at College Bound, recently wrote a book about connecting with other people called
    Keisha Mabry, the Director of Innovation at College Bound, recently wrote a book about connecting with other people called "Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days."
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In her daily work at College Bound, Keisha Mabry, the organization’s director of innovation, administers a text messaging app for students called Bridgit 2 College, which connects high school graduates who’ve been accepted to colleges with people to send them reminders about deadlines to meet and experiences to prepare for when they go to college.

That’s not the only kind of connection that Mabry, a Teach for America and KIPP St. Louis alumna, cultivates in her life. She’s recently authored a book called “Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days,” which reimagines networking as something called “friendworking.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mabry joined host Don Marsh to talk about the book, busting out of your bubble in St. Louis, and how to make new friends meaningfully.

