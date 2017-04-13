 On Thomas Jefferson's 274th birthday, we look back on his complicated legacy | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

On Thomas Jefferson's 274th birthday, we look back on his complicated legacy

By 18 minutes ago
  • Today marks the 274th anniversary of the birth of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson.
    Today marks the 274th anniversary of the birth of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson.
    Rembrandt Peele | Wikimedia Commons

Thursday, April 13 marked the 274th anniversary of the birth of American founding father Thomas Jefferson.

On St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh looked back on the complicated legacy of the United States' third president and explored the impact of his presidency regionally with Washington University professor Peter Kastor.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
History
Thomas Jefferson

Related Content

10 St. Louis oddities and their backstories — from the ‘Dove Mall’ to the area’s only nudist resort

By Mar 29, 2016
'Secret St. Louis' author Dave Baugher walked us through the backstories of 10 local sights and their backstories
Google Maps

Updated 9:21 a.m., March 30 with clarification on No. 8 - As a St. Louisan, there are things we pass by all the time that are just plain weird. How many of us actually stop to ask why they are that way? That’s the reasoning behind St. Louis Public Radio’s Curious Louis project and also why local author Dave Baugher wrote a book investigating all the things he wanted to know the backstory of.

Local history buffs rejoice: Madison County launches online historical archive

By Mar 18, 2017
Lincoln School, the county's first public school for African Americansthe county's first public school for African Americans, prior to the construction of its new building in 1911 is one of many photos archived in Madison Historical.
Provided | Madison Historical and the Madison County Historical Society

Madison County has a new online archive that documents local history through century-old photographs, articles and recorded interviews.

The Madison Historical website produced by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville invites exploration of the Metro East county’s history, sorting content by era (19th, 20th, or 21st century), theme (industry, education, government) and community.

A noted architect’s journey from Japanese-American internment to Washington University in St. Louis

By Feb 16, 2017
Dick Henmi is a noted St. Louis architect, best known for the so-called "flying saucer" building on Grand, but his journey to St. Louis started during a dark period of American history.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you don’t know Richard (Dick) Henmi by name, and you probably should, you definitely know one of his most iconic contributions to St. Louis’ architectural assembly: the so-called ‘flying saucer’ building in Council Plaza off of Grand Boulevard. Henmi designed that building in 1967.

Curious Louis: What gives Natural Bridge Road its name? The answer is tied to Missouri’s caves

By Jan 25, 2017
What is the story behind Natural Bridge Road?
AA Roads

If you’ve ever wondered where in the world the “natural bridge” in Natural Bridge Road comes from, you’re not alone. The answer is tied to Missouri's abundance of caves and the underground world of St. Louis.

It’s a question Joe Light, vice president of the Meramec Valley Grotto and member of the Missouri Speleological Survey, gets asked all the time. Several Curious Louis questioners have wondered the same thing.