Three Tiny Desk Contest favorites to play at Anew's Rooftop this Thursday

More than 50 area bands entered this year’s Tiny Desk Concert, and the votes are in! We are super excited to announce that we have three bands who will perform this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anew's Rooftop.

The favorites are:

Paige Alyssa

Born and raised in St. Louis, Paige Alyssa is an arresting performer and versatile songwriter. Some St. Louis Public Radio listeners will recognize her as a jazz vocalist who performed with Webster University’s Jazz Singers as a student, and who has performed at The Dark Room, The Sheldon Concert Hall, and the Webster Groves Jazz and Blues Festival. Her two EPs demonstrate Alyssa’s versatility as a singer and the influence on her work from 80s pop and other genres. She came out as a queer artist on her second EP, “Songs for Myself.” Her Tiny Desk submission “The Plug” is exactly the kind of song you want to listen to all the time – but especially on a cold, snowy Monday like today.

River Kittens

The River Kittens describe themselves as a “trio of sassy singers” and their American roots music as “whiskey-soaked, soulful harmonies.” Lyrics to their songs will make you chuckle and nod in affirmation, as I did when I gave a listen to “Dressing on the Side,” a song that every server can relate to, and “Not Your Babe," a song about catcalling. "Not Your Babe" is their Tiny Desk submission. The River Kittens are Caroline Steinkamp, Mattie Schell, and Allie Vogler. Check them out on Facebook. Better yet, check them out when they perform at the Tiny Desk Happy Hour on Thursday. Details below.

Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship

Corey Goodman and Christopher Eilers make up Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, an electronic rock duo, who one colleague aptly described as “crazy fun.” That’s pretty close to how they describe themselves:

Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship is a St. Louis rock and lol electrohunk duo that jams and crams a massive amount of fun into one very teeny tiny package. You will laugh, you will be confused and you will be very pleased.

Their Tiny Desk submission is “Fiesta Like There’s No Manana,” a song that’s the perfect segue to details about Thursday night’s Tiny Desk Happy Hour at Anew’s Rooftop.

Event Details

Join us on Thursday, April 5 for the Tiny Desk Happy Hour at Anew's Rooftop. It's an all ages FREE show, but if we had to rate it, we'd say it's PG13. Registration is not required, but space is limited, so get there early to snag a spot. Doors open at 5. Show runs from 6 to 8. Anew's Rooftop serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (IDs required) and accepts cash and credit cards. You can find Anew's Rooftop at the corner of Grand and Olive, 519 North Grand, atop the Big Brothers Big Sisters building.

What happens after we celebrate these three bands on Thursday? One could be named the national Tiny Desk winner in late April. The winner gets to play their own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., embark on a nationwide tour, and appear at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another.