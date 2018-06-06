Thursday: 100 Muny seasons to take center stage at Missouri History Museum

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As the 100-year-old Muny marks its centennial season of outdoor musical theater, another Forest Park mainstay is also celebrating the milestone – with “Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage.” That show opens Saturday at the Missouri History Museum.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will offer listeners a sneak peek at the new exhibit, which explores the Muny from many different perspectives.

Joining him for the discussion will be curator Sharon Smith. She has pointed out that “Muny Memories” is “as much about St. Louis as it is about musical theater.”

Have a question or comment about the history of the Muny, the oldest and largest continually operating outdoor theater in the country? Send us an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org) or a tweet (@STLonAir).

Related Event

What: Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage exhibit

When: June 9, 2018, to June 2, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.