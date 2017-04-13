Thursday: Addressing poverty in the St. Louis region

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A recent report by the United Way and the Public Policy Research Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis found that 43 percent of all St. Louis metropolitan area households do not have the monthly income to meet their basic living expenses. That includes housing, food, transportation, taxes, health care and child care.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss what is being done to address those issues and other discoveries in the report, titled “Basic Living Measure Report | St. Louis Metropolitan Area 2016.”

Joining the program to discuss:

Julie Russell, senior vice president of planning and evaluation, United Way of Greater St. Louis

Mark Tranel, Ph.D., director, Public Policy Research Center

Dayna Stock, senior vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.