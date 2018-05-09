 Thursday: Ahead of Greitens trial, how does the jury selection work? | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Ahead of Greitens trial, how does the jury selection work?

By 40 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how the voire dire process works as jury selection gets underway in the felony invasion of privacy trial of Gov. Eric Greitens. Joining him for the discussion will be Susan McGraugh, professor of law and supervisor of the Criminal Defense Clinic at St. Louis University.

