Thursday: America's Other Polar Vortex – The Political Kind – As Anger Increases, Trust Declines

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will look at the ways in which civic disagreement has shifted into partisan hatred and discuss some of the forces behind that trend.

Joining him for the discussion will be Steven Webster, who is a postdoctoral fellow at Washington University’s Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government and Public Policy.

Webster’s research focuses on the nature of political behavior and public opinion in the United States. He’s currently working on a book tentatively titled “American Rage: How Anger Lowers Political Trust, Weakens Democratic Values, and Forges Partisan Loyalty.”

