Thursday: Answering your questions about the good, bad and ugly side of sleep

By 36 minutes ago
  What are the latest advances in sleep research? On Thursday,
    What are the latest advances in sleep research? On Thursday, "St. Louis on the Air" tackles the subject.
    Jon Huss | Flickr

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Love it, hate it, don’t get enough of it — we can all agree that a healthy relationship with sleep is integral to a successful life.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the latest in sleep research and answer your questions about sleep with Paul Shaw, an associate professor of neuroscience with Washington University’s School of Medicine.

What questions do you have about sleep? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org, tweet us at @STLonAir, or give us a call during the noon hour: 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

Sleep
Doctors
Washington University School of Medicine

After losing med student son to suicide, Chesterfield parents turn to advocacy

By Sep 18, 2016
Kevin Dietl, left, poses with his mother in a family photograph.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

John Dietl knew that his son, Kevin, was experiencing depression. He pleaded with him to get help.

"He did. But he said under one condition; we’ve got to pay cash, and 'I’ve got to go out of town,'" Dietl recalled recently, as he sat at his kitchen table with his wife in Chesterfield. "[He said] 'I can’t let anybody know I’m struggling with this, because it’ll be detrimental to my career.''"

Kevin Dietl, a bright medical student with brown eyes and a passion for water sports, took his life last year, just weeks before he would have graduated from A.T. Still University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville. He was 26.

To build a 'more humane' medical school, Saint Louis University looks to its students

By Aug 4, 2016
Members of "The Palpations," a band started by second-year medical students, try to fix a broken guitar string during practice.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

During her first year of medical school, Katherine Hu struggled with the feeling that she didn’t measure up.

“You end up becoming, actually, pretty cynical. I’d be sitting in class, the professor’s speaking a million miles an hour, and I don’t know what’s going on,” Hu said. “It just becomes heavier and heavier … kind of hopeless sometimes.” 

The challenge of training enough doctors to meet Missouri’s needs

By Mar 3, 2015
Kathy Smith, Miriam Steinberg, and Max Rosen are 4th year students at Washington University's School of Medicine.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Like many states, Missouri is facing a doctor shortage.

The supply of doctors isn't keeping up, even as the population ages and more people have health insurance to pay for medical care. The American Association of Medical Colleges estimates that the country will have a void of about 90,000 physicians by 2020—half of them in primary care.

Can You Learn While You're Asleep?

By Aug 28, 2012

If you're a student, you may have harbored the fantasy of learning lessons while you sleep. Who wouldn't want to stick on a pair of headphones, grab some shut-eye with a lesson about, say, Chinese history playing in his ears — and wake up with newly acquired knowledge of the Ming Dynasty?

Sadly, it doesn't work. The history lesson either keeps you from going to sleep, or it doesn't — in which case you don't learn it.